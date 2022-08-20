While I find enough comfort knowing that these research-backed ingredients support my gut and skin health internally, I also experienced some particularly noticeable results that I just have to share—they were certainly a pleasant surprise.*

For instance, swimming is one of my favorite ways to stay active, but unfortunately, chlorine tends to dry out my skin. This year, however, I’ve noticed a bump in overall skin hydration, especially post-swim. Thanks to the collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid in the beauty & gut collagen+ formula, my skin is more resilient to the frequent dryness I experienced previously.*

What’s more, my gut health has stayed balanced, which means my energy levels are at an all-time high. I feel ready to take on whatever activity comes my way, knowing my gut and energy stay supported from the inside out.