 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
I’m Almost 50 & This Product Keeps My Energy Levels At An All-Time High

I’m Almost 50 & This Product Keeps My Energy Levels At An All-Time High

Cindy Fraley-Hunter
Contributing writer By Cindy Fraley-Hunter
Contributing writer
Cindy Fraley-Hunter is a biohacking corporate safety & wellness manager, wife, and mom. She strives to have the best health to enjoy her family, outdoor activities, and travel, and she prioritizes high quality, organic, and clean ingredients in her routine.
I’m Almost 50 & I Swear By This Product To Support My Energy Levels

Image by Jayme Burrows / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 20, 2022 — 10:29 AM

Even though I may be nearing my 50th birthday, you wouldn’t know it given how active I am day to day. While my lifestyle isn’t slowing down anytime soon, my energy levels do need a bit more support in order to fuel my active routine I love so much. 

Personally, focusing on maintaining a healthy gut has made all the difference in how I feel—including my steady, sustained energy. After years of hard work optimizing my gut microbiome, I’m committed to maintaining its balance. Here, my secret weapon. 

Why I started using mbg beauty & gut collagen+. 

Dave Asprey, a world-renowned biohacker, host of health podcast The Human Upgrade, and New York Times bestselling author of The Bulletproof Diet, played a significant role in my health and well-being journey. As a trusted resource, I always appreciate Asprey’s recommendations on the best products, practices, and foods for a healthy, balanced gut. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+

So when Asprey raved about the mbg beauty & gut collagen+, I knew I had to give it a try. I ordered one bag of the unflavored variety as well as the chocolate option (which is rich and oh-so-tasty). Not only do I take the collagen every day, but I also share it with my husband and even sprinkle it into pumpkin muffins I often make for the whole family. 

While I knew that ingredients like collagen peptides and L-glutamine are A+ for gut support, I didn't realize how much I would appreciate the additional skin-loving ingredients in this blend.* Hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, biotin, and turmeric are all star players in the formula, which makes mbg's collagen powder well worth the price (it's a true bang for my buck). 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

My results.

While I find enough comfort knowing that these research-backed ingredients support my gut and skin health internally, I also experienced some particularly noticeable results that I just have to share—they were certainly a pleasant surprise.* 

For instance, swimming is one of my favorite ways to stay active, but unfortunately, chlorine tends to dry out my skin. This year, however, I’ve noticed a bump in overall skin hydration, especially post-swim. Thanks to the collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid in the beauty & gut collagen+ formula, my skin is more resilient to the frequent dryness I experienced previously.*

What’s more, my gut health has stayed balanced, which means my energy levels are at an all-time high. I feel ready to take on whatever activity comes my way, knowing my gut and energy stay supported from the inside out. 

The takeaway. 

While I may not feel like I’m approaching my 50th birthday, I know my body is physically aging and can benefit from a little extra support.* After spending so many years optimizing my gut health, I was quick to opt for a trustworthy supplement like beauty & gut collagen+ for gut health maintenance as well as overall skin support—and the results are 100% worth the investment.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(104)
beauty & gut collagen+
Cindy Fraley-Hunter
Cindy Fraley-Hunter Contributing writer
Cindy Fraley-Hunter is a biohacking corporate safety & wellness manager, wife, and mom. She strives to have the best health to enjoy her family, outdoor activities, and travel, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Common "Brain-Draining" Habit Is Killing Your Cognitive Capacity

Morgan Chamberlain
This Common "Brain-Draining" Habit Is Killing Your Cognitive Capacity
Integrative Health

The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity

Merrell Readman
The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity
Love

There Are 4 Types Of Cheating In Relationships: Are You Guilty Of Any Of These?

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
There Are 4 Types Of Cheating In Relationships: Are You Guilty Of Any Of These?
Integrative Health

This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?

Morgan Chamberlain
This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Healthy Collagen Powder Can Replace Your Chocolate Cravings

Jamie Schneider
No Lie, This Healthy Collagen Powder Can Replace Your Chocolate Cravings
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? 5 Reasons This Is The Supplement To Take

Sarah Regan
Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? 5 Reasons This Is The Supplement To Take
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)

The AstroTwins
4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)
Friendships

How To Write A Heartfelt Thank You Note & Why You Should Do It More Often

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
How To Write A Heartfelt Thank You Note & Why You Should Do It More Often
Love

Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm

Braelyn Wood
Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm
Home

The 8 Best Mattresses For Snoring Less (& Snoozing More)

Jamey Powell
The 8 Best Mattresses For Snoring Less (& Snoozing More)
Integrative Health

Can You Really Drink Too Much Water? We Investigated

Merrell Readman
Can You Really Drink Too Much Water? We Investigated
Home

The Best Essential Oils For Keeping Bugs At Bay + How To Use Them

Emma Loewe
The Best Essential Oils For Keeping Bugs At Bay + How To Use Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-i-started-taking-collagen-how-it-supports-my-energy-levels
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!