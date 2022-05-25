Asprey’s goal is to pump the breaks on whole-body aging, which most definitely includes skin aging. To encourage firm, younger-looking skin, mbg beauty & gut collagen+ is strategically formulated to help in this endeavor: “Why would I be raving over this supplement? Simply, because it works,”* Asprey said.

One reason this formula works is because of the type of collagen provided. “With a base of grass-fed, pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen, this powerful supplement is easily absorbed by the body and enhances our skin cells' production of collagen and elastin,”* Asprey explained.

Moreover, this supplement contains other powerful ingredients for the skin and the gut.* “mindbodygreen’s blend includes essential B vitamin biotin, amino acid L-glutamine (aka building block for protein), natural moisturizer hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, a vital part of collagen synthesis. Vitamin C is so vital, in fact, that your body can't adequately produce collagen without it,”* Asprey said.

“This comprehensive and holistic formula is supported by vitamin E to help stabilize vitamin C in the body, in addition to being a potent antioxidant, along with the botanicals turmeric and sulforaphane glucosinolate, to assist in fighting free radicals,”* he explained. So it’s safe to say this supplement is biohacker-approved.