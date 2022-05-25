Why Dave Asprey Kick Starts His Morning With This Collagen
Ever heard of Bulletproof Coffee? If not, here’s a quick explanation: Coffee with grass-fed unsalted butter and MCT oil from coconuts. This blend helps to sustain the energy coffee gives you throughout the day via healthy fats. The man behind the movement, Dave Asprey, is a world-renowned biohacker, host of health podcast, The Human Upgrade, and New York Times bestselling author of THE BULLETPROOF DIET.
Asprey is back with another at-home healthy-aging hack: mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. We’re here to share why Asprey loves this product and why it stands out, from the biohacker himself.
Why Dave Asprey kick starts every morning with collagen.
Asprey’s goal is to pump the breaks on whole-body aging, which most definitely includes skin aging. To encourage firm, younger-looking skin, mbg beauty & gut collagen+ is strategically formulated to help in this endeavor: “Why would I be raving over this supplement? Simply, because it works,”* Asprey said.
One reason this formula works is because of the type of collagen provided. “With a base of grass-fed, pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen, this powerful supplement is easily absorbed by the body and enhances our skin cells' production of collagen and elastin,”* Asprey explained.
Moreover, this supplement contains other powerful ingredients for the skin and the gut.* “mindbodygreen’s blend includes essential B vitamin biotin, amino acid L-glutamine (aka building block for protein), natural moisturizer hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, a vital part of collagen synthesis. Vitamin C is so vital, in fact, that your body can't adequately produce collagen without it,”* Asprey said.
“This comprehensive and holistic formula is supported by vitamin E to help stabilize vitamin C in the body, in addition to being a potent antioxidant, along with the botanicals turmeric and sulforaphane glucosinolate, to assist in fighting free radicals,”* he explained. So it’s safe to say this supplement is biohacker-approved.
Asprey’s tips to younger-looking skin.
There’s more to achieving healthy skin than a stellar supplement of course. Here are our favorite tips from Asprey on other ways he continues to better his skin over time.
- Cryotherapy: “For an at-home cryotherapy hack, switch your shower to cold for up to five minutes or swipe your face and neck with an ice cube for a few minutes before bed.”
- Morning collagen: “Kick start every morning with a boost of collagen production support. Just add a scoop of beauty and gut collagen+ to your coffee and go.”*
- Vitamin C: “Always be sure to get enough vitamin C—your body can’t make collagen without it. It’s another reason I love beauty and gut collagen+, it contains 200 milligrams of vitamin C in every serving.”*
- SPF: “Never skip the SPF—protecting your skin starts with everyday proactive care.”
The takeaway.
Take it from someone who studied health and longevity for years—collagen is a building block for younger-looking skin. mbg’s beauty and gut collagen+ does more than just provide a daily serving of collagen, though. This premium eight-ingredient blend supports glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut.* So throw a scoop in your morning coffee (or matcha latte if that’s your thing) and go about your day knowing that you’re doing your skin and your gut a favor.*
