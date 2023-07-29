I'm Picky About My Probiotics — But I Finally Found One That Checks All The Boxes
I’ve been on the probiotic bandwagon for years now. And wow, has my routine evolved over time as I’ve completed nutrition degrees and begun working closely with supplements.
At first, I just selected the cheapest brand of probiotics from my local pharmacy (which probably didn’t even contain live bacteria, let alone list the strains). Then once I learned more about specific probiotic strains (because the benefits are seen with certain types of bacteria provided in certain amounts), I started taking three different probiotics to get the strains I wanted.
Advertisement
But that quickly became expensive and tiring—as it included taking upwards of four capsules a day (for probiotics alone!). So when mindbodygreen launched probiotic+ years ago, I was stoked to see it included all of the probiotic strains that I was bending over backward to get. Now, I could finally simplify my routine.
probiotic+ contains four targeted strains at beneficial doses
The main reason probiotic+ was so appealing was the inclusion of four specific strains that offer the research-backed results I was looking for. And for me, that’s a probiotic that supports immunity and regularity (which I know also eases feelings of bloating). The supplement delivers these targeted strains in the clinically-beneficial doses.
- B. lactis Bi-07 (10 billion CFU): Helps ease abdominal bloating1 and supports healthy immune function*
- B. lactis B420 (10 billion CFU): Supports a healthy weight2 by helping to regulate calorie intake*
- B. lactis HN019 (2 billion CFU): Supports digestion and regularity, while reducing gas*
- L. acidophilus NCFM (10 billion CFU): Helps with bloating abdominal comfort3*
Advertisement
And get this. probiotic+ is the only probiotic supplement in the world that combines these four bacterial strains. So until this was released, the best option for me was to buy multiple bottles of single-strand probiotics.
Now my daily routine is simplified
At first, I truly didn’t need much convincing to give probiotic+ a go (I quite honestly feel like it was formulated for me). But I’ve stuck with it because I've notice a difference in my bloating since I started taking it.
And quite frankly, it’s so convenient. The probiotic is shelf-stable (no refrigeration required), and I have it set for monthly delivery. So taking it daily is an ingrained habit at this point.
I've even recommended probiotic+ to loved ones to add to their regimen, too. My mom, for example, seeks out strains that help with weight regulation and digestion. And probiotic+ ticks all those boxes. Now, she swears by it as an integral step (along with a rigorous tennis schedule) in maintaining a healthy weight.*
Advertisement
The takeaway
I know that I’m likely more particular than most when it comes to choosing a probiotic. But, I hope that you will be too now. The right probiotic strains can have such a positive impact on your gut health and overall well-being, while taking random, unidentified strains (from many commercial brands) won’t be effective and could even be harmful.
The exclusive formula in probiotic+ has been tested for precision, potency, and purity, and each strain included has been clinically studied—all so you can trust that it's actually working.*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.