I’ve been on the probiotic bandwagon for years now. And wow, has my routine evolved over time as I’ve completed nutrition degrees and begun working closely with supplements.

At first, I just selected the cheapest brand of probiotics from my local pharmacy (which probably didn’t even contain live bacteria, let alone list the strains). Then once I learned more about specific probiotic strains (because the benefits are seen with certain types of bacteria provided in certain amounts), I started taking three different probiotics to get the strains I wanted.