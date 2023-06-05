4 Surprising Reasons You Wake Up Hungry & What To Do About It

Much like the fact that some people greet each day bright-eyed and bushy-tailed while others are confirmed night owls, we don’t all arise with the same level of hunger in our bellies. It never fails that, between spouses or roommates, one person wakes up ravenous while the other could take or leave breakfast. What’s that about?

Of course, there’s the obvious—and possibly most common—explanation: people who eat late in the evening (especially larger portions) are more likely to meet the morning without much appetite. On the flip side, if you closed the kitchen after an early dinner, your body has had a chance to metabolize everything you ate, making plenty of room for breakfast.