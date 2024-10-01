The reason why dates have such a profound impact on blood sugar is because they are dried fruits: "As soon as you denature a piece of fruit—whether you concentrate it to put in yogurt, you juice it to make an orange juice, or you dry it and use it for its sweetness—you're creating a big glucose spike in your body," Inchauspe explains. "Your body does not know the difference between sugar coming from fruit or sugar coming from a can of [soda]. It's all processed the same."