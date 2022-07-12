This Supplement Turns Down The Volume On Stress: 5 Reasons It's So Effective

When mindbodygreen was first developing its line of vitamins and supplements, we knew we wanted to include a product that could tackle one of today's most common barriers to health and well-being: stress. After many iterations, we landed on calm+: a thoughtful blend of full-spectrum hemp oil with CBD, ashwagandha, and lavender oil designed to ease everyday anxiousness and foster a positive mood.*

At this point, you might be thinking, "There are so many supplements for stress relief out there these days. Why is this one different?" Here's a quick overview of what makes calm+ stand out from the rest of the pack.