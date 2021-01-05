My Hair Can't Live Without This One Product After A Sweaty Workout

With the new year often comes resolutions. These can be of the manifesting kind—like finding more joy in the small stuff, being inspired in your career, or finding more purpose in your relationships. But they can also be of the more classic, and specific, variety, such as moving more. While I don't necessarily have a workout resolution per se, I do find that January does feel like an opportune time to get back into a more regimented routine: After the roving schedule that tends to be late fall and early winter, it's downright refreshing to stick to something more consistent through the crawl that is mid to late winter.

This brings me to the issue at hand: With more workouts come more hair woes, as sweat and sebum more easily build up at the root—as well as flatten under a knit cap from running outdoors. I also don't enjoy traditional dry shampoos, even those of the natural and clean variety, as I find the product difficult to work into my hair type. After application, I often find my strands are more tangled and my scalp congested. (Dry shampoos may be an easy fix, but they are often bemoaned by experts for causing inflammation on the skin and dullness on the strands.) But I also don't want to shampoo more as my hair is dry, and I've found my ideal wash schedule.

Instead, I turn to sprays and toners, a long-beloved beauty product that even plays double-duty.