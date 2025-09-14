If you're now thinking to yourself, Hmm should I add more antioxidants into my routine? Let me just answer that question for you: yes, yes, and yes again. Oxidation is the fundamental driver of aging—and can come from a wide variety of sources, such as UV exposure, pollution, inflammatory diet, stress, and irritating topicals. So, loading up on antioxidants can help the skin fight off these damaging free radicals. Just don't forget to follow up your antioxidant serum with a face cream.