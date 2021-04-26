Serums vs. Ampoules: How To Use These Concentrated Treatments For Glowing Skin

Considering both serums and ampoules are concentrated formulas to target specific skin care concerns, it’s easy to get them mixed up. Plus, these are not regulated beauty terms, so usually it’s up to the brand to decide whether to market their product as a serum or ampoule.

But generally, you can think of ampoules as potent, supercharged serums. In most cases, they have a higher concentration of actives without any fillers or preservatives—as such, they tend to come in single unit doses housed in tiny vials, meant to be used sparingly for special occasions.

“I compare it to working out,” says Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily. “Think of serums as your daily workout routine, meanwhile, ampoules are that intensive fitness course you're really leaning into to target a stubborn area.”

But again, there are no stringent guidelines for what’s considered an ampoule versus a serum. “Whatever the active is, if it's on the higher end of the spectrum, in my mind I would treat that as more of an ampoule, even if the brand calls it a serum,” adds Yoon. On the other hand, you can find products marketed as “daily ampoules” that are actually formulated a bit closer to serums.