Serums vs. Ampoules: How To Use These Concentrated Treatments For Glowing Skin

Of course, your skin might be able to tolerate a purely hydrating ampoule (supercharged with hyaluronic acid, like this Barbara Sturm set) as opposed to one with harsher actives. Just keep a watchful eye on your skin while you use the treatments, and know that even if it comes with a set of single doses, you can stop whenever you feel like your skin has had enough. "If your skin is starting to look worse for the wear, even if it's not full-blown irritation, you can actually start to do less," says Yoon. And if you start to face some irritation or reactive skin? ""Those are obvious signs to slow it down."