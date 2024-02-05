This type needs ample alone-time, away from crowds and over-stimulation, to recoup. They’ll find that at the secluded Isla Mujeres, a tiny fishing island off the coast of Cancun. The island is quickly establishing itself as an enclave for discerning jet-setters. It's geographically compact (it takes only 40 minutes to bike the entire island), is rich with scenic water views, and is a quiet escape. Not only that, but the island has made an example of itself for its commitment to sustainability and conservation. It's the sort of place where you'll not just enjoy your stay—but you can also feel good about your trip.