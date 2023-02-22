A relaxing getaway looks a bit different for everyone, but if you’re craving a true respite, researchers recommend seeking out awe experiences. You know, those jaw-dropping moments that make you feel small—say, reaching the top of a mountain, taking in an expansive vista, or gazing up into the glittery night sky. Studies show these awe-filled moments can help balance your mood, spark creativity, and even make you feel like you have more time in the day. Isn’t that the true definition of tranquility?

So when I recently had the opportunity to experience the absolute wonder that is Sedona, Arizona, I was expecting to return positively restored. All it took was one look at the majestic, 3-million-years-old Red Rock canyons for the goosebumps to rise—talk about an awe-inspiring view.

Add some metaphysical programming, grounding spa treatments, and a spiritual vortex hike into the mix, and suffice it to say I have a new perspective on mind-body healing. Below, find a full itinerary to bookmark for your next trip.