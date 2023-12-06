Advertisement
A (Mini) Guide to Wellness Travel In Isla Mujeres —
For travel enthusiasts who crave an experience that feels artisanal and under-the-radar, Cancun is likely not the destination that comes to mind. But book your flight to the Mexican travel hub, and then sail just miles to the east of the shore, and you’ll find yourself at the island of Isla Mujeres.
Once better known as a day-trip destination for tourists looking to take a break from Cancun, the island is quickly establishing itself as an enclave for discerning jet-setters. It’s geographically compact (it takes only 40 minutes to bike the entire island—more on that in a moment), but full of life. Not only are there beautiful, blue waters to swim in and scene-y restaurants to dine at, but the island has made an example of itself for its commitment to sustainability and conservation. It’s the sort of place where you’ll not just enjoy your stay—but you can also feel good about your trip, too.
Recently I spent a few days on the island, and here are the best things to book when you plan your visit to Isla Mujeres.
To stay: Impressions Isla Mujeres by Secrets
I’ve stayed at a lot of hotels in my time as a writer, and so I hope you understand the gravitas when I say this: The thoughtful, exquisite details found at the adults-only, all-inclusive Impressions Isla Mujeres by Secrets are something special.
Weather permitting, you arrive at the hotel via their own private catamaran, where you’ll dock at their yacht bar for your welcome drink. From there, a butler will take you directly up to your suite, as the check-in process happens seamlessly on the boat ride over. I’d recommend booking an ocean view, because the view from your balcony (complete with a hot tub) is just that spectacular. Your arrival gift is a set of snorkeling gear to be used during your stay and a travel mug for drinks.
The hotel is decorated with work from Mexican artists and dressed up in decor all sourced sustainability from the country. In addition, when they renovated the building (from a decade-long abandoned hotel), they did so with green engineering, so there are countless elements of sustainability woven throughout.
During your stay, you can wake up with yoga sessions or sound meditation and end it with bespoke cocktails overlooking the ocean. My favorite spot was the beach and natural ocean water-fed pool. They built a rectangle dock to create a mini oasis for taking a leisurely swim. Then you can dry off on one of the cabana beds on the doc, overlooking the waters. And it may be adults-only, but for the kids-at-heart, there’s a four story water slide that feeds into the natural pool.
To do: Take a bike tour
As noted, it only takes about 40 minutes to bike the entirety of the island, and the relatively flat ride is do-able for all levels of riders. Plus there are several lookout points on the path so you can stop and take breaks, snap a few photos, and take in the scenery. The best part is that the water is visible for almost all of the trip, so you’re never without a view.
For those who need to get in their daily workout, it’d make for an excellent option that isn’t just the hotel gym (bonus: cycling is easy on the joints, while getting a cardio boost). Or for those who just want to explore the scenery itself, it’ll only cost you a small fraction of your day—you could even fit it in before breakfast mimosas. Of course, you can make it as leisurely of a pace as you’d like—stopping to enjoy new parts of the island—in case you want to make something more of it.
Some of the island hotels have bikes to borrow—so I encourage you to check in with the hotel staff first—but if needed you can book a biking tour as well.
To do: Adopt a shark
Thanks to Saving Our Sharks Foundation (SOSF), the island is having a conservationist renaissance. SOSF is a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to revive the shark population around Isla Mujeres, while supporting local community livelihood and encouraging ecotourism. The surrounding waters are home whale sharks, a massive shark variety that’s known for being slow moving and gentle.
The foundation recruits fishermen from the island (how many on the island make their living), and train them in shark conservation and ecotourism activities, including becoming scuba guides for shark expeditions and aiding in monitoring for the research center. And during the transition process—from shark fisherman to shark protectors, as the organization says—SOSF subsidies the wages, paying what would be market value for shark meat.
So what does this mean for your vacation? Well, you can support the foundation in a variety of ways, big and small. For just $15 a month you can sponsor a shark—but for a more involved option you can even go on a private shark expedition in which you’ll tag and name a shark. (Be warned it comes with a hefty price tag, but for those who can afford it—it's a worthwhile use of your money for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.) And even if you can’t afford a private experience through SOSF, you can book separate excursions to visit whale sharks.
To eat & drink: Unik Sky Lounge
Take in vast ocean views, craft cocktails, and Mexican-Mediterranean fusion at this sky lounge. Unik Sky Lounge’s posh, upscale atmosphere makes it the perfect setting for a leisurely, indulgent lunch or dinner under the stars. The food is fresh, and sophisticatedly crafted from Chef Paolo, who has worked at Michelin star restaurants and 5-star hotels throughout his decades-long career.
There are tapas during the day, and a more conventional dinner menu at night. with options for vegetarians and most dietary restrictions, including gluten-free. Pro tip: ask the bartenders to make you a specialty cocktail with whatever is your spirit of choice (or alcohol-free!), and I promise you’ll be delighted with the result.
To do: Sunbathe at the beach
At the north end of the island is Playa El Cocal and Playa Norte, both with white sand shores and shallow turquoise waters. The beach is peppered with clubs to lounge and grab lunch at, and the water hosts catamarans that have docked from day trips so their guests can enjoy an afternoon on the island.
To do: Underwater Sculpture Museum
Certainly one of the most unique art museums I’ve seen, this sculpture garden is entirely underwater, so to enjoy it you must visit by glass bottom boat, diving, or snorkeling. MUSA Isla Mujeres Bay is located in protected waters at the south end of the island, so you can swim there if your hotel is located nearby. Or book yourself a tour, which won’t cost you too much, and you can visit by glass bottom boat. Of course, for those who can dive, there are diving expeditions as well.
The museum includes work by both Mexican and international artists. In the MUSA Isla Mujeres location you’ll find a vast collection of work, including more than 450 sculptures by artist Jason DeCaires, with 45 modules with 10 real-life people in each. Plus, other works including “La Jardinera,” “Man on fire,” “The Dream Collector,” and “Anthropocene.”
Visit their website to learn more about booking your visit.
Bon voyage
I wouldn’t consider Isla Mujeres a buzzy hotspot yet—but it has all the makings to be one, from delicious food and stunning hotels to pristine waters and ecotourism adventures. Book your trip before it becomes the travel destination du jour. I started plotting my return just moments after getting on the plane back to New York. So until we meet again, Isla Mujeres.
