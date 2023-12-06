Once better known as a day-trip destination for tourists looking to take a break from Cancun, the island is quickly establishing itself as an enclave for discerning jet-setters. It’s geographically compact (it takes only 40 minutes to bike the entire island—more on that in a moment), but full of life. Not only are there beautiful, blue waters to swim in and scene-y restaurants to dine at, but the island has made an example of itself for its commitment to sustainability and conservation. It’s the sort of place where you’ll not just enjoy your stay—but you can also feel good about your trip, too.