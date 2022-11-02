London is so much more than England's largest city. It is a bustling metropolis where culture and history meet, creating a unique and interesting combination of modern tastes and classical traditions.

This juxtaposition can also be seen within London's thriving wellness community. The old-school British sensibilities bring a luxurious poshness while still delivering functional necessities. From plant-based restaurants filled with seasonal ingredients to wellness clubs that mimic the sophisticated social clubs still sprinkled throughout the magical city today, wellness culture has inserted itself into London's identity in the most seamless and intriguing manner.

And you won't want to miss out.