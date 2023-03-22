Wellness Travel In St. Lucia: Hotels, Sights & Restaurants Recommendations
A paradise that must be experienced to be believed, the Caribbean island of St. Lucia deserves its acclaim as a “must-visit” destination. Home to the world-famous Pitons, two volcanic spires that jut out from the waters, and other awe-inspiring sights, it’s an absolute feast for the eyes.
While it’s known as a relaxing romantic getaway (it often takes the top spots of best honeymoon destinations listicles), it’s actually something of a burgeoning hotspot for eco-tourism and wellness enthusiasts. It makes sense: The island’s flourishing terrain provides ample incentive to get outdoors and explore—and the views inspire feeling of awe and wonder.
Here, how to indulge in both relaxation and adventure.
Relaxation and breathtaking views should be your top priority when staying in St. Lucia. Here, some hotels that can offer you just that.
Zoëtry Marigot Bay
Known for the luxury wellness and spa resorts in some of the hottest destinations, Zoëtry’s St. Lucia outpost in Marigot Bay is an idyllic home away from home. (Worth noting: Marigot Bay is considered the most beautiful bay on the island, and is actually a hurricane haven during storm season.) The airy, spacious rooms overlook Marigot Bay, one of the island's docking stations for luxury yachts and sailboats.
No matter how you utilize your time there, you’re sure to enjoy yourself: Lounge about by their two pools, enjoy curated, locally-sourced meals at their several restaurants, take a short boat ride over to the beach area, or take an excursion or two (of which they have many).
A must-book during your stay for any beauty and wellness enthusiast: A treatment at their Spa Village. Here, they offer deluxe skin care offerings and body treatments. For example, the Detox Marine Essence treatment combines an invigorating scrub and soothing algae-based topical treatment to holistically treat the skin and the body.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: Marigot Bay
- Amenities: Fitness center; beach access, two pools, spa, cold plunge pool, steam room & sauna, workout classes, several restaurants and bars on site, daily wellness activities and classes (including SUP, yoga, pilates, scrub making, etc.), access to watersports (snorkeling, boat rides, scuba diving, kayaking, etc.).
BodyHoliday
If a pure wellness getaway is what you’re after, this hotel delivers just that. Located on the far north side of the island, BodyHoliday is a destination for relaxing your mind, recharging nutrition, and revamping your overall well-being. The hotel has a wellness clinic, which can help tailor your experience and stay to your needs—along with the group classes, spa, and assortment of bars and restaurants. In addition, they host “theme months” in case you’re after something more specific, such as yoga or sailing excursions.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: Cariblue Beach, Cap Estate
- Amenities: Wellness clinic, fitness center; beach access, pools, spa, classes, several restaurants and bars on site, daily wellness activities, access to classes and watersports (snorkeling, boat rides, scuba diving, kayaking, etc.).
You must explore the island’s lush beauty.
See the Pitons.
You cannot visit St. Lucia without basking in the majesty of the Pitons. The twin peaks are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and undoubtedly the most famous symbol of St. Lucia. They even appear on the local beer, Piton, which is a delightful lager you can find at any bar—and certainly worth having yourself a can.
There are few ways to experience their magic. The first is to hike around the Gros Piton or even all the way up to its summit. (Hiking its neighboring mountain Petit Piton is not open to the general public, as it’s much more challenging and doesn’t have marked trails.) You can book a hike through most hotels or travel groups. For those who love being on the water, I recommend a boat or catamaran tour, where they’ll take you along the coastline. Again, you’ll likely be able to book this through your hotel or travel group.
Check out the Sulphur Springs Park and mud baths.
The Sulphur Springs Park is located just inland of the capital of Soufrière. Here, you can take a guided tour inside the volcanic crater (so you’re literally driving into a volcano), where steam and sulfur vents out of the terrain. A word of warning: Be prepared for a strong smell.
After checking the sulfur springs, go detox at the mud baths. A collection of several mud pools, the baths are gently warmed by the geothermal energy and feel like you’re indulging in a hot tub. A not so small bonus: his natural beauty treatment will leave your skin soft and rejuvenated. You can rinse off there, or take another stop at Toraille Waterfall to wash off in the mineral waters.
Visit Project Chocolat.
For eco-tourists and foodies, check out the world-famous chocolatier Hotel Chocolat’s Project Chocolat on the Rabot Estate where regenerative, organic farming is helping restore the land’s natural biodiversity. Take a tour to learn how chocolate is grown, hike the lush landscape, and eat local bites with a cocoa-dusted flare.
Sunbathe on Rodney Bay.
While the tropical island is more conducive to cozy coves and smaller beaches, the largest and most tourist-friendly beach is Rodney Bay. Here, you can lounge on the golden-white sands, swim in the warm blue waters, or partake in watersports like snorkeling or kayaking. The beach and marina are home to several restaurants and nightlife options as well, should your day at the beach turn to a night out on the town.
Get a taste for the island with these spots.
Hurricane hole
Located in Marigot Bay, this restaurant is prime real estate if you want to kick-back, have a drink, and watch yachts go by. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and keeps open for late(ish) night drinks. Stop next door at Coco Cafe for homemade ice cream and banana bread.
- Cuisine: Casual bar fare & cocktails
- Price point: $$
- Dietary consideration options: vegetarian & pescatarian
- Setting: Casual
Dasheene
For an almost unbelievable view of the Pitons, visit this loftily located dining experience. Book ahead and ask for a seat on the patio, where you can overlook the mountains. From Executive Chef Nigel Mitchel, the restaurant serves locally sourced fare, native ingredients, and traditional recipes.
- Cuisine: Casual bar fare & cocktails
- Price point: $$$
- Dietary consideration options: vegetarian; locally sourced ingredients
- Setting: Elevated casual
Naked Fisherman Restaurant
Located on the far north end of the island (just past Rodney Bay) is this lively beach hang. Perched right on the water and nestled in a charming cove, this is a delightful way to spend an afternoon. Here, you can enjoy creole dishes and fresh seafood.
- Cuisine: beach bar and grill
- Price point: $
- Dietary consideration options: vegetarian & pescatarian
- Setting: casual beach attire
Make sure you come prepared for sun and watersports.
Coola Refreshing Water Hydration Stick Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50
Pros:
- SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection
- 70% organic ingredients
- Works well on most skin tones
Cons:
- Not mineral
Sunscreen is a must for any sun-soaked vacation. It’s also good practice to have a stick option for on-the-go reapplication. Not only are they easy to apply, but they fit nicely in bags or backpacks. This way you can protect your skin while exploring other parts of the island—or lounging by the pool. This option is infused with organic aloe, coconut water, and hyaluronic acid—and has cooling effect, which means you’ll actually look forward to reapplying.
Left On Friday Streamline Suit
Pros:
- Made with something called “Smoothing Dream Fabric” for a more flattering fit
- Incredibly comfortable fit for all occasions
Obviously you’ll need to pack your favorite suits for a variety of occasions: one sturdy enough for watersports, one for lounging, one for the catamaran, etcetera. Well if going to the mud baths is on the agenda (which I strongly encourage), you’ll want an option that’s a darker hue. While you’ll be able to get the minerals out in the wash, it may be a bit harder if wearing a lighter color. Left On Friday makes some of the best suits around in a wide range of colors, styles, and sizes.
Sunski Ventana Sunglasses
Pros:
- 3 colorways for this style
- Lenses block 100% UVA/UVB/UV400 wavelengths and pass the FDA basic impact test.
- Lifetime warranty
These sunnies are made with recycled materials, are so chic, and fairly durable. This timeless design looks good on most face shapes and pairs with practicality any outfit. They’re also very eco-friendly from start to finish. Not only are the frames crafted from recycled materials, but the packaging is completely plastic-free.
St. Lucia is a bucket-list destination for a reason: The lush island offers views beyond comparison. It’s also a perfect place to come rest, reset, and thrive.