A paradise that must be experienced to be believed, the Caribbean island of St. Lucia deserves its acclaim as a “must-visit” destination. Home to the world-famous Pitons, two volcanic spires that jut out from the waters, and other awe-inspiring sights, it’s an absolute feast for the eyes.

While it’s known as a relaxing romantic getaway (it often takes the top spots of best honeymoon destinations listicles), it’s actually something of a burgeoning hotspot for eco-tourism and wellness enthusiasts. It makes sense: The island’s flourishing terrain provides ample incentive to get outdoors and explore—and the views inspire feeling of awe and wonder.

Here, how to indulge in both relaxation and adventure.