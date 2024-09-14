Advertisement
Need Travel Inspo? Where To Travel Based On Your Enneagram Type
One of the hardest parts of planning a vacation is picking the right location—well, the right location for you. We all have different priorities (in life and on holiday too). And it's important to listen to address your own needs when planning.
Some folks crave adventure or nonstop action, while others need more structure or maybe even some alone time, away from constant stimulation.
Knowing your enneagram type can be very helpful for this reason, as it can offer some guidance on what type of location is right for you.
What's your enneagram? The 9 types
The enneagram is a personality typing system made up of nine personality types. According to this system of personality, each of us falls under one of nine enneagram types. According to Enneagram educator and relationship coach Julie Nguyen, the nine enneagram types are all defined by a core belief about the world.
An overview of the 9 types:
- Type 1 (the reformer): Sometimes called "the perfectionist," this type believes in structure and logic.
- Type 2 (the helper): This type is known to be friendly, caring, and as the name suggests, eager to help others.
- Type 3 (the achiever): They're goal-oriented and strive for success.
- Type 4 (the individualist): Known for their independence and free-spirited nature, this type is unafraid to ask deep questions about their purpose, identity, and overall life.
- Type 5 (the investigator): Inquisitive, analytical, and pretty reclusive, this type values time alone with their thoughts.
- Type 6 (the loyalist): This type prioritizes feeling safe and secure in the world.
- Type 7 (the enthusiast): These folks like to keep busy and are full of energy that makes them seek out fun and adventure.
- Type 8 (the challenger): As the name might suggest, they are fierce, assertive, and passionate.
- Type 9 (the peacemakers): This type has a keen ability to take in multiple perspectives, as well as mediate and literally make peace.
Take this quiz to find your type here if you don't already know—then learn more about your type in our full guide to enneagram.
Type 1: Copenhagen
Denmark's capital city is a must-visit destination for anyone who adores modern, clean Scandinavian design and an idealist sense of community. (Ahem, type 1s out there.) International surveys and reports often rank the capital city of Denmark as one of the most joyful cities to live in.
There are a few reasons for this—strong social networks; access to free, quality education; and a robust public health care system, just to name a few.
But the city will also push the type out of their rules-loving comfort zone: Just stroll down to the micronation that is Christiana. It began in the early '70s when squatters overtook an abandoned military base. Eventually, it became its own autonomous district that operates outside of traditional governmental control.
Read more about Copenhagen here.
Type 2: Costa Rica
This Central American country has earned a reputation for being a "global green pioneer with a strong social conscience," according to the United Nations Environment Program. They have the stats to back it up: Renewable energy accounts for more than 98% of its energy source and about 25% of the total land has been transformed into protected areas.
Plus, the country prioritizes public education for all its citizens and has a thriving universal health care system.
Those with a type 2 enneagram will feel utterly inspired by the country's ethos, which aligns with many of their own core beliefs.
Learn more about ecotourism in Costa Rica.
Type 3: London
London is a bustling metropolis where culture and history meet, creating a unique and interesting combination of modern tastes, quick tempo, and classical traditions. Perfect for the type 3 personality, who feels most in their element when surrounded by dynamic energy.
Plan your trip to the global city of London here.
Type 4: Paris
As noted above, type 4 are deep thinkers and ask the big questions of life. They're constantly seeking information from the world around them to inform their purpose, identity, and overall life mission. They're imaginative, if sometimes melancholic.
They'll have no trouble fitting into Paris. The City of Light offers countless museums and stunning sights to feed their curiosities. But also equally important: ample opportunities to sit at a cafe with a cappuccino and ponder the meaning of it all.
Read all about how to craft a balanced getaway to Paris.
Type 5: Isla Mujeres, Mexico
This type needs ample alone time, away from crowds and overstimulation, to recoup. They'll find that at the secluded Isla Mujeres, a tiny fishing island off the coast of Cancun.
The island is quickly establishing itself as an enclave for discerning jet-setters. It's geographically compact (it takes only 40 minutes to bike the entire island), is rich with scenic water views, and is a quiet escape.
Not only that, but the island has made an example of itself for its commitment to sustainability and conservation. It's the sort of place where you'll not just enjoy your stay—but you can also feel good about your trip.
Check out the next new thing in travel, Isla Mujeres—book your trip before everyone else does.
Type 6: Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley, with its proximity to New York City, natural beauty, and decidedly unrushed pace of life, is a long-standing favorite for those seeking a cozy, quiet getaway—something the type 6 enneagram craves. Even for a first time tourist, this place feels like home.
The area has always had breathtaking fall foliage and plentiful hiking trails. But in more recent years, it's emerged as a hot spot for design, a leader in the farm-to-table food movement, and a destination for antiques and artisan goods.
Plan your stay in the Hudson Valley—and become a loyalist to the region.
Type 7: St. Lucia
The island's flourishing terrain provides ample incentive to get outdoors and explore—and the views inspire feelings of awe and wonder. And for the adventure-seeking type 7, it'll keep them sufficiently entertained, from volcanic hikes to water sports to beach-time activities.
Hopefully, the island's relaxed nature will also encourage the bustling type 7 to slow down a bit.
Check out one of the world's most beautiful islands, St. Lucia.
Type 8: Rome
Rome is known for many things. It's known for its colossal architecture that has—quite literally—stood the test of time. It's known for its passionate, fierce, and assertive locals. It's known for its strong influence on broader Western culture (just look up "Roman Empire" on TikTok). But it's also known for its softer, sweeter side—that quintessential "la dolce vita" lifestyle.
Sound like any type 8s you know? Seriously if the type 8 archetype turned into a city, it'd be Rome.
Check out everything you need to know about a stay in Rome (and Italy broadly) here.
Type 9: Sedona
This type strives to find balance—for themselves, for others, and for the world around them. They'll love the metaphysical, awe-inspiring world of Sedona, which is all about finding harmony and healing.
For those looking for a balanced, well-being escape, book a trip to Sedona.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel