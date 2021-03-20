11 Reasons A Guy Might Not Want To Sleep With You & What To Do

No matter what stage of a relationship you're in—whether you're in a committed relationship or you've just hung out a few times after meeting on an app—it's helpful to just be open and direct when it comes to sex. Even if things are casual between you or if you're still very early in the process of getting to know each other, you can still start a conversation about sex to get on the same page. On your next date, bring up the topic of sex and ask him how he feels about having sex with new people. You can even go in a fun and flirty direction depending on how the conversation goes; just make sure to read his body language to gauge if that's where he's at.