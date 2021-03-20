11 Reasons A Guy Might Not Want To Sleep With You & What To Do

Maybe you've tried to initiate sex, or you've intentionally put you and this guy into sexy situations hoping something would happen. If he hasn't taken the bait or has directly turned you down, it's possible that he's just not interested in you. In other words, he doesn't see you in a romantic or sexual light and is not attracted to you in that way, and that's why he doesn't want to have sex with you.

That said, a lack of interest in sex doesn't necessarily mean that a guy doesn't want to date you. Some people prefer to take their time and wait until things are more serious before having sex with someone, and some people are simply not as interested in sex as they are in other aspects of getting to know a new partner. If you're not sure where your guy stands, it's best to just ask him about it, ideally in a nonsexual setting.