Women's Health

What This Gynecologist Says You Should Snack On When Period Cravings Hit

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
February 04, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Asian woman in a kitchen looking into fridge
Image by Hernandez & Sorokina / Stocksy
February 04, 2025

There's a lot of unpredictability when it comes to menstrual cycle cravings—one month you may be hankering for salty potato chips, and the next, you may have ice cream on the mind.

But if eating either of those foods (or another period craving of choice) leaves you feeling hungry just 10 minutes later, your body likely needs something a bit more satiating.

So, what should we add to our plate instead? "A high-protein snack, followed by a few squares of 85% dark chocolate," says functional OB/GYN Wendie Trubow, M.D. And here's what each does for you:

1.

A protein-rich snack

"Sometimes when there are sugar cravings, it's often because someone is hungry, so starting with protein can be helpful," she explains. Research shows that protein helps to moderate insulin secretion1, which leads to a more gradual rise of blood sugar levels rather than a quick spike. 

This keeps you feeling fuller longer so those hunger cravings won't feel quite so insatiable. Need inspiration? Registered dietitian nutritionist Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, craves creamy protein-rich foods, like hummus, Greek yogurt, and nut butters during her period.

If your cravings lean toward salty, pair the hummus with seedy crackers; and if you're craving something sweet, opt for the peanut butter with a banana, or Greek yogurt with berries.

2.

Dark chocolate

If you're still craving something sweet after your protein-rich snack, that's where the dark chocolate comes into play. 

Keeping the cocoa percentage high (85% or more) is a good way to ensure the main ingredient in your bar is heart- and brain-healthy cacao rather than added sugar or other unwanted ingredients. 

Unless you're making a homemade dark chocolate treat, like this seeded chocolate-tahini bark, consider opting for these ethically made chocolate bars.

Summary

When period cravings strike, Trubow recommends eating a protein-rich snack followed by a square of 85% dark chocolate.

More On This Topic

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm
Integrative Health

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm

Emma Loewe

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries
Sponsor | Waterloo

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries

Jason Wachob

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier
Mental Health

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier

Francesca Bond

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off
Integrative Health

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off

Sarah Regan

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health

Sarah Regan

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart
Mental Health

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart

Jason Wachob

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows

Morgan Chamberlain

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause
Women's Health

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause

Ava Durgin

