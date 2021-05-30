Change is the one constant in life. I don't think I need to tell you this, ancient Greek philosophers have done it plenty. But here's what I can tell you: This change applies to our skin, hair, and bodies naturally with time and thanks to a variety of factors. There are the obvious ones: sun exposure, environmental aggressors, lifestyle factors like diet—but don't forget hormones.

Hormones have a huge impact on our skin, ranging from pubescent oil-prone skin and breakouts around a monthly cycle to cortisol (the stress hormone) breaking down collagen. The tricky thing about hormones is that they are influenced by almost everything: diet, sleep, mood, your environment, as well as natural fluctuations that come with maturity and age.

One change you may notice in your mid to late 30s? According to board-certified dermatologist and hormone specialist Keira Barr, M.D., you should expect a drop in the hormone progesterone. On a recent episode of Clean Beauty School, we talked all about what to expect from hormone changes. Allow us to explain the tricky case of progesterone.