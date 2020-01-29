While there are many health benefits of kombucha, there are possible health risks some individuals should take note of. For example, for people who are not used to drinking fermented beverages or eating fermented foods, a sudden onset of drinking kombucha could potentially lead to headaches, nausea, or other gut issues. These symptoms are more likely to occur if large quantities are consumed. Therefore, kombucha intake should be limited and should be introduced into the diet gradually (in other words, you might not want to drink a gallon of kombucha if you're not used to eating fermented foods). The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends drinking no more than about 4 oz daily of kombucha, which is drastically less than the typical serving size of bottled kombucha (usually between 12-16 oz).

In addition, because of the acidity of Kombucha tea, it should not be prepared or stored in containers made from materials such as ceramic or lead crystal, which contain toxic elements that may leach into the tea. Glass is perhaps the safest material to both brew and store kombucha for longer-term use.

Kombucha can also be high in sugar, depending on how it's made and how long it ferments. This means it's not necessarily a good choice for people who suffer from diabetes or other blood-sugar disorders. If you do suffer from those conditions, it's always a good idea to check the nutrition facts label of any bottled kombucha and choose the variety that is lowest in sugar per serving.

There are also some people who should avoid kombucha altogether for safety precautions. This includes: pregnant women, young children, and those with compromised immune systems.