Gut health is intricately tied to the trillions of bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and fungi that live inside our intestines. Together, these germs make up the gut microbiome, a rich ecosystem with a metabolic capacity that exceeds that of the liver1 .

Today, research on the role of the gut microbiome in human health—and how we can maintain a balance of beneficial germs—continues to accrue. As a gastroenterologist, here are five lesser-discussed facts about gut health I want more people to know: