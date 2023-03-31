Curious About Affirmations? Here's How They Work + How To Start Using Them
If you've heard of affirmations, the idea that saying a few sentences can magically improve your life might sound a little far-fetched. While that's not exactly how affirmations work, they can definitely be effective, especially when you know how to use them.
Here's why affirmations are so powerful, a list of affirmations to try yourself, and tips on how to get started with an affirmation practice, according to experts.
What are affirmations?
Affirmations are self-selected phrases that embody who we would like to become, according to psychiatrist Anna Yusim, M.D. For example, you might say I am content or I am on the right path.
The idea is that positive thinking creates self-improvement, Yusim explains, and repeating your affirmations throughout the day can transform thought patterns and mental attitudes. "Together, with honest self-reflection and concrete action steps," she previously told mindbodygreen, "positive affirmations can be a wonderful part of one's behavioral change regimen."
Why affirmations work
Repeating affirmations is powerful, and research has even indicated that positive thoughts can have equally positive effects on the brain1.
The more you work with your affirmation, the more the positive thinking can aid in self-improvement, as they help to transform negative thought loops and patterns. "[Affirmations] work primarily at the conscious level, whereas many of our conflicts about ourselves and our sense of adequacy are within our subconscious or unconscious mind," Yusim explains.
And as licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT notes, our brains are actually wired with a negativity bias that serves as a survival strategy to identify threats. "However," she notes, "this has significant drawbacks, [so] by weaving affirmations into your day, you are combating this negativity bias and rewiring your brain toward more helpful thought patterns."
How to use affirmations
Affirmations are a promising way to go about reconstructing limiting beliefs because they only require your attention and awareness to get started. Getting into the habit of simply saying your affirmations out loud, thinking them in your head, or writing them down somewhere you'll see them often, will slowly but surely start changing the way you feel from the inside out.
And to make your affirmations even more powerful, Yusim suggests bringing as much heart and emotion into them as possible: "Say it out loud, like you really meant it, and put as much emotion and conviction as you can into it," she previously told mindbodygreen.
On top of that, try visualizing or feeling whatever you're affirming as you say it—what does it sound like? Look like? Feel like? "These simple practices change the affirmation from a cognitive exercise to one that also incorporates your heart and body," Yusim explains.
As Leeds previously explained to mindbodygreen, it's also essential to back up your affirmations with aligned action. "If you tell yourself that you treat your body with love and care but don't spend time moving your body or nourishing yourself with healthy food," she explains, "you are being incongruent, and your affirmations will lose their effectiveness."
You can repeat your affirmations at any time of day, but according to Leeds, the closer to falling asleep or waking up that you do them, the better. "Other great times are while you get ready for the day and as you wind down for bed, especially while you are looking in the mirror, for example, or while doing your hair," she says, noting that pairing affirmations with self-care activities can also be highly effective.
Affirmations for any situation:
Daily affirmations:
- My life is blessed.
- I make a difference.
- I love myself.
- I am a good friend.
- I am important.
- I am always growing.
- I am peaceful.
- I am honest.
- I am powerful.
- I will press on and go forward.
Positive affirmations
- I'm going to have a great day.
- I am open to opportunities.
- Today and every day I am blessed.
- My life is abundant and fulfilling.
- I am committed to my personal growth.
- Every day I am better than before.
- No challenge is too great for me.
- I am energized.
- I wake each morning with a smile.
- I feel so alive.
Manifesting affirmations
- My dreams are coming true.
- I create my own reality.
- What I focus on comes to me.
- I call in my highest self.
- I call in abundance.
- Abundance is all around me.
- My goals are mine to reach.
- What I seek is seeking me.
- Energy flows where attention goes.
- I take aligned action towards my goals.
Morning affirmations
- I am well rested.
- My body is powerful.
- I am excited for this day.
- I am so grateful to be alive.
- I love myself.
- I'm going to have a great day.
- I am open to opportunities.
- Today and every day I am blessed.
- My life is abundant and fulfilling.
- I am committed to my personal growth.
Self-love affirmations
- I am intelligent.
- I am loving.
- I am courageous.
- I deserve love and partnership.
- I am generous.
- I am thoughtful.
- I am beautiful.
- I am—and will always be—a work in progress.
- My relationship to myself is entirely up to me.
- I feel good about who I am.
Happiness affirmations
- I am living with purpose.
- Every day is a gift.
- I am full of joy.
- I feel at peace.
- I am positive.
- I love being alive.
- Every day I embody the best version of myself.
- I'm surrounded by love.
- My life is abundant.
- I have everything I need.
Confidence affirmations
- I am strong.
- I am capable of overcoming anything.
- I am resilient.
- I always overcome obstacles.
- Nothing can stand in my way.
- I can get through hardship.
- I believe in myself.
- I am a wonderful person.
- My confidence and self-esteem are high.
- I know my worth.
FAQs:
What is an affirmation?
Affirmations are self-selected phrases that embody who we would like to become or a goal we have (i.e. I am content).
Why are affirmations so powerful?
Affirmations are powerful because they allow us to tap into the subconscious mind, reconstruct limiting beliefs and thought patterns, and shift our mindset.
What is an example of an affirmation?
Examples of affirmations include phrases like: I am blessed; My life is abundant; My goals are within reach.
The takeaway
Repeating positive affirmations is a great ways to prime the brain to make a change. It's all too easy to get caught in negative thought loops, but with a few personalized and empowering affirmations (paired with some honest self-reflection and aligned action), you can slowly but surely start to unlearn and reshape those patterns, and improve your day-to-day mindset.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.