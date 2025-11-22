Sagittarius Season Is Here & This Is How It's Going To Impact Your Zodiac Sign
We're entering the final days of fall as winter winds start to blow here in the Northern Hemisphere, and that can only mean one thing: Sagittarius season is upon us.
As autumn's final zodiac sign, Sag brings us excitement, adventure, and bold action for the next four weeks—but what does it mean for each zodiac sign?
Here's what Sagittarius season is bringing this year, plus how it's going to impact your sign.
What is Sagittarius season all about?
Sagittarius is a mutable sign, marking the last astrological season of fall before we transition to winter with Capricorn season. This mutability, along with Sag's free-spirited and adventurous attitude, is precisely the energy Sag season brings.
It's an exciting season filled with holiday happenings, thinking ahead to next year, and even starting to set New Year's resolutions. Sagittarius is an optimistic and energetic sign, so it's a refreshing change of pace after Scorpio season's intensity and mystery.
As the AstroTwins explain, these next four weeks are going to restore our big picture, inclusive perspective. "After huddling with your inner circle during Scorpio season, break out and celebrate the differences that make us all dynamic," the twins suggest, adding to try playing ambassador for people who haven’t learned how to access the “one love” vibes just yet.
Just keep in mind that Sagittarius is known for sometimes lacking tact—and Mercury is still retrograde as Sag season begins. "The spirit of transparency is in the air, so if you need to have an honest chat with someone before the holidays kick in, hash it out after Mercury turns direct on November 29," the twins note.
What Sagittarius season means for your sign
Depending on where Sagittarius lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by the sun in Sag differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Sagittarius season is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Taurus rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Gemini rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Cancer rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Leo rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Virgo rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Libra rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Scorpio rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Sagittarius rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Capricorn rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Aquarius rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Pisces rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
When the sun visits a specific house in your chart, you can expect increased energy and/or motivation in that area of your life. This energy will also be influenced by the sign the sun is in—which is Sagittarius, in this case—so you can expect optimism, growth, and even good fortune.
If you're a Gemini rising, for instance, you might feel the urge to bring more excitement to your love life, make things official with your crush, or even form a business alliance.
The takeaway
We have four more weeks of fall, and no matter your zodiac sign, Sagittarius season arrives to transition us into the colder months of the year. With its optimistic spirit, Sag reminds us that there is always room to grow, dream, and of course, have a good time in the process.