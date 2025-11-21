Here Are The 5 Big Things To Watch Out For This Sagittarius Season
It's been an intense Scorpio season to say the least, with plenty of retrogrades in the mix to keep us on our toes—so if you're looking for relief, you'll be happy to know Sagittarius season brings us forward motion, progress, and expansion.
Sagittarius is the most free-spirited and adventurous sign of the zodiac, and with the sun spending four weeks in this bold energy, we'll all feel a surge of excitement. But that's not all we can expect this Sag season; Saturn is finally going direct, Mercury retrograde will be ending as well, and we have the last full moon of 2025 in loquacious Gemini.
Here are the five big things to watch out for this Sagittarius season, from astrologers.
Sagittarius season begins November 21
With the sun moving into free-spirited Sag, it's going to restore our big picture, inclusive perspective, according to the AstroTwins.
"After huddling with your inner circle during Scorpio season, break out and celebrate the differences that make us all dynamic," the twins suggest, adding to try playing ambassador for people who haven’t learned how to access the “one love” vibes just yet.
Sagittarius is known for being brash—maybe even a bit tactless—and keep in mind Mercury is still retrograde as Sag season begins. "The spirit of transparency is in the air, so if you need to have an honest chat with someone before the holidays kick in, hash it out after Mercury turns direct on November 29," the twins note.
Saturn finally turns direct after five months of retrograding
If it's felt impossible to make any sort of progress lately, you can thank Saturn for that. The cosmic taskmaster has been retrograde since July 13, and it's finally going to move forward on November 27.
As the twins explain, Saturn’s backspin brought plenty of soul-searching and personal growth—along with a few harsh but necessary lessons. "You may have learned a lot about the pitfalls of being both aggressive and passive. No one would call a transit like this fun, but the growth and maturity that it can bring is priceless," they say.
Now that Saturn is course-correcting in artsy and spiritual Pisces, the twins recommend contributing your own artistic or spiritual gifts to the world.
"While Saturn takes one more lap through Pisces, until February 13, 2026, practice the skills that lead to mastery. If you’re already an expert, contribute to someone else’s inner growth by sharing the wisdom of your own experience," they note.
Mercury retrograde ends two days later
Speaking of retrogrades ending, Mercury retrograde also wraps up on November 29, coming as a big relief ahead of holiday plans. As the twins note, all those dodgy, befuddling interactions should clear up a lot and wires will slowly but surely uncross.
Cutthroat dynamics could soften into healthy competition, for instance, but don’t drop all your self-protective shields, the twins advise.
"Mercury’s backspin may have revealed some shady characters who don’t deserve a second (third or fourth) chance," they say, adding that as Mercury continues its undercover crawl through Scorpio until December 11, continue to vet your engagements carefully and read the fine print.
The full moon in Gemini marks the last full moon of the year
Full moons mark the culmination of every lunar cycle, and on December 4, we have the last full moon of the calendar year in none other than Gemini.
Gemini is a social sign, so this full moon comes just in time for holiday celebrations and connecting with loved ones—especially with the effects of Mercury retrograde beginning to dissipate.
This is an excellent moon to drop any emotional baggage you want to leave in 2025. Use this moon to reflect, gather with those closest to you, and celebrate how far you've come this year.
The new moon in Sagittarius asks us to break free
Last but not least, with just two days left of Sag season, we'll have the new moon on December 19. And in free-wheeling Sagittarius, this moon encourages us all to break free from our own limiting beliefs and perspectives.
New moons are a time for planting seeds and setting intentions, so you can certainly start thinking about your New Year's resolutions. And as the twins note, a Sag new moon is the perfect time to connect with adventure, the unknown, wildness, and of course, the element of fire.
Try something new, open your mind, and don't forget to do a new moon ritual or two!
The takeaway
Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth, Sagittarius is ultimately a joyful and fun-loving sign. While we wrap up these retrogrades and prepare for the holiday season, don't forget to have fun. Celebrate, gather, and enjoy all the goodness this season has to offer; It's what Sag would want.