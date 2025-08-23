Saturn Retrograde Is Moving Into Pisces—Here's What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
In case you missed it, Saturn has been retrograde in fiery Aries since July 13, encouraging all of us to step into our unique personal power and own our desires. But for the next three months, Saturn's backspin launches into the psychic waters of intuitive Pisces—and things will take a more mystical bent.
Depending on where Pisces lands in your chart, however, we'll all be impacted by this transit a bit differently. Here's what to know.
Saturn backspins into Pisces until November 27
Since July 13, according to the AstroTwins, the planet of challenges and responsibility has been in "me-first" Aries—for the first time since the late 90s, no less.
Whenever a planet goes retrograde, this idea is to slow down and pay extra attention to the areas of life associated with that planet. And in the case of Saturn, think structure, discipline, and longterm goals.
As the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this first leg of Saturn retrograde has been prompting us to take a closer look at how we assert our own ambitions, personal power, and leadership. "You might reevaluate your personal brand, a solo project could hit a speedbump, or you could intentionally slow down your timeline for quality’s sake," they add.
But from September 1 until November 27, Saturn spins back into imaginative Pisces—where the lines between reality and dreams can blur.
Pisces can struggle with a few things, like setting emotional and energetic boundaries, as well as seeing life through rose-colored glasses. With heavy-handed Saturn in this whimsical sign, don't expect the rose-colored glasses to stay on.
"If you’ve been swept up in a pipe dream," the twins explain, "Saturn’s reversal will deliver the reality check you need. They do advise against dismissing your dreams entirely, though; "This is also a time to cultivate any spiritual or artistic talents you’ve been exploring."
What Saturn retrograde in Pisces means for your sign
Depending on where Pisces lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Saturn retrograde in Pisces differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what this transit is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Taurus rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Gemini rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Cancer rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Leo rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Virgo rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Libra rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Scorpio rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Sagittarius rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Capricorn rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Aquarius rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Pisces rising: First house of self-image and identity
The takeaway
Depending on where Pisces lands in your chart, don't be surprised if that area of your life experiences some tension or difficulty over the next few months. But don't let it scare you! As the twins put it, you can use this retrograde to "master the basics, refine your skills, and lay a solid foundation before taking things to the next level."