Healthy Weight

The One Thing To Prioritize If Weight Loss Is A Goal This Year (That Has Nothing To Do With Diet)

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
March 19, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Exercising Outside
Image by ANI DIMI / Stocksy
If weight loss is a goal in 2025, you might think it all comes down to diet—but according to research, there's a non-diet-related factor that can actually wind up inadvertently influencing how much you eat. Here's what to know.

One unexpected way exercise influences weight loss

When we think about exercising for weight loss, we often think about it in terms of burning calories and increasing muscle mass. But according to various research and reviews, exercising can also contribute to weight loss by helping to regulate hunger and satiation.

As one 2021 review published the journal Frontiers in Nutrition1 notes, physical activity "may modulate resting hunger and satiety in older adults." In another 2018 study, published in the journal Nutrients2, the study authors write that exercise facilitates weight control, "partly through effects on appetite regulation."

Separate research published in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine3 in 2011 notes that mixed-intensity aerobic exercise temporarily decreased hunger sensations, acylated ghrelin (aka the hunger hormone), and relative food intake. Therefore, they say, "Variations in exercise intensity should theoretically be a useful means of weight loss."

Applying this research

Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in the U.S. If you're hoping to get a handle on your weight and overall metabolic health in 2025, including an adequate amount and variety of movement is a great way to both keep your body strong and regulate your appetite.

Based on the aforementioned research, exercises like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), resistance training, and lower-intensity zone 2 cardio would be good places to start.

Along with getting enough exercise, another way to keep your hunger in check is with a quality metabolism-boosting supplement that promotes efficient metabolic pathways and healthy body composition.

Here's a list of our top options.

The takeaway

If weight loss is one of your wellness goals for 2023, balancing a healthy diet and exercise is key—for many reasons. Ensuring you're getting enough movement could be an essential part of the equation that you're missing.

More On This Topic

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Women's Health

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)

Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner
Integrative Health

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner

Jamie Schneider

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows
Healthy Weight

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Shows

Hannah Frye

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)
Integrative Health

This RD-Approved Yogurt Bowl Recipe Packs 26 Grams Of Protein (& 13 Grams Fiber)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

How Exercise Protects The Brain — Even After This Diagnosis

Ava Durgin

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts
Integrative Health

Can't Focus? 5 Ways To Reel In Executive Function, From Experts

Sarah Regan

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

