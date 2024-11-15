Skip to Content
Healthy Weight

The One Thing To Prioritize If Weight Loss Is A Goal (That Has Nothing To Do With Diet)

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
November 15, 2024
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman stretching outdoors
Image by Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy
November 15, 2024

If weight loss is a goal for you, you might think it all comes down to diet—but according to research, there's a non-diet-related factor that can actually wind up inadvertently influencing how much you eat. Here's what to know.

One unexpected way exercise influences weight loss

When we think about exercising for weight loss, we often think about it in terms of burning calories and increasing muscle mass. But according to various research and reviews, exercising can also contribute to weight loss by helping to regulate hunger and satiation.

As one 2021 review published the journal Frontiers in Nutrition1 notes, physical activity "may modulate resting hunger and satiety in older adults." In another 2018 study, published in the journal Nutrients2, the study authors write that exercise facilitates weight control, "partly through effects on appetite regulation."

Separate research published in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine3 in 2011 notes that mixed-intensity aerobic exercise temporarily decreased hunger sensations, acylated ghrelin (aka the hunger hormone), and relative food intake. Therefore, they say, "Variations in exercise intensity should theoretically be a useful means of weight loss."

Applying this research

Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in the U.S. If you're hoping to get a handle on your weight and overall metabolic health, including an adequate amount and variety of movement is a great way to both keep your body strong and regulate your appetite.

Based on the aforementioned research, exercises like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), resistance training, and lower-intensity zone 2 cardio would be good places to start.

Along with getting enough exercise, another way to keep your hunger in check is with a quality metabolism-boosting supplement that promotes efficient metabolic pathways and healthy body composition. Here's a list of our top options.

The takeaway

If weight loss is one of your wellness goals, balancing a healthy diet and exercise is key—for many reasons. Ensuring you're getting enough movement could be an essential part of the equation that you're missing.

