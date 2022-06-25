Why Astrologers Want You To Dip Back Into The Dating Pool This Week

This Week Offers Us A Fresh Start To Healing Core Wounds, Astrologers Say
Life could feel like a giant reflecting pool starting Tuesday, June 28, as soothsayer Neptune dips into its annual retrograde until December 3.
From 2011 to 2026, the numinous planet is paddling through its ruling sign of Pisces, doubling down on its mystical effects. This meditative five-month cycle can be a profound blessing, opening a window to heal core wounds, deal with addictions (from liquor to love to limiting beliefs) and tap into buried realms of creativity.
Make sure to keep your psychic shield up, especially while in public. Like a sponge, you can absorb the mood of a room or get thrown off emotionally by a stranger’s vibes. With fog-machine Neptune in the time out chair, you can cut through illusions...if you're willing to take an unflinching audit of your life.
Use this period to explore the shadows. Awareness is the key to evolution! By owning up to unhealthy patterns, you can learn to break them. And get plenty of rest, because the best ideas may arrive while you’re sleeping, meditating or just staring at the clouds.
Catching feelings? That’s an understatement later Tuesday as the new moon arrives in soulful, sentimental Cancer at 10:52PM EDT, the only one of the year.
Even as a “micromoon” (a moon that’s as far from Earth as it can possibly be), this lunar lift can act like a cosmic bonding agent for couples who are ready to get cozy. Speaking of which, is it time to exchange keys or shop around for that love nest? Or maybe get plans going for your dream home?
This new moon is the beginning of a six-month cycle that could shape your co-living situation by the end of the year. Single? Even if you weren’t looking, at least give a sideways glance to the “nice guy” types. Family and friends could do a bang-up job of playing matchmaker.
Take it slowly, but dip your toe back in that dating pool. With the focus on home, roots, and emotional bonds, this is the perfect day to reach out to the nurturers in your life. Whether you share DNA or they occupy the esteemed title of “chosen family,” having their support reminds you that you’re never alone in the world.
“Show me the money!” may be a mantra worth uttering under the security-minded Cancer new moon.
Having “enough to get by” is a great place to start, but what’s your plan for the future? While it may take six months (peak manifesting time for this new moon) to get a decent savings plan underway, let la luna refresh your outlook on abundance.
Wouldn’t you sleep better at night knowing that you had something tucked away? This could be your cue to downsize, or, since Cancer is blessing your nest, start a cottage industry in your very own home. Speaking of which, this new moon could bring word of a real estate opportunity. If you’ve been considering a home equity loan for upgrades or a refinancing, begin exploring possibilities today.
Friday comes with a Code Orange intensity alert.
As in-your-face Mars in Aries clashes with volcanic Pluto in Capricorn in a fierce 90-degree square, a cesspool of secrets could spew to the surface. Though you may feel like running for cover, good luck turning away from this hot (lava) mess.
If something feels off, follow your intuition and investigate. But be as stealthy as a panther! Clumsily handled cases could give the secret keepers a chance to destroy key evidence. On a personal level, moods may be stormy.
Letting rage run rampant (a Mars-in-Aries pitfall) could bring a swift rebuke from vengeful Pluto. Under this dynamic mashup, risks—if warranted—should be calculated extremely cautiously.