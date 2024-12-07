Advertisement
Mercury Retrograde Wraps Up This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Lover��’s quarrels (and makeup sex) ahead! Venus and Mars lock into a tense opposition on Thursday
Feelings ricochet between extremes, and simmering tension comes to a boil. Bridge-building Venus in Aquarius can point you to common ground, but that might not be enough to help anyone see eye to eye.
Mars is retrograde in dramatic Leo, flying into histrionics at the slightest provocation. Lusty vibes may overtake good sense, making it a little too easy to blur the lines.
This opposition can set the stage for productive conversations, even if they start out as arguments. Opting to detach from drama will be a lifesaver.
The Gemini full moon arrives early Saturday, December 15 (4:02AM EST; 23º53’)
Since la luna is in a confusing 90-degree square to Neptune—further complicated by the tail end of Mercury retrograde—you might need to explain yourself a few times over.
Post about your passions and share your original views. With the full moon in this kindred-spirit sign, you never know who might be moved by your message and respond. An opportunity to collaborate could also appear under these dynamic duo moonbeams.
Ready to transition your career? Reach out to former collaborators or colleagues you admire. If you’ve been waiting for news or an answer, you could finally hear it today.
Rejoice! Mercury wraps up its three-week retrograde on Saturday at 3:56PM EST
Early Christmas blessing from the cosmos! Mercury, the planet of communication, technology, and travel, ends a three-week retrograde in Sagittarius that disrupted the start of the season.
Since November 25, your holiday visions and budding 2025 resolutions may have stalled at the starting gate. Travel plans were especially impacted, and long-distance packages sent in the mail may have been delayed in delivery.
The chaos begins clearing up today, just in time for the holidays!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
