4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)

Virgo is the sign of healthy habits but also devotional ones! Turn your routines into rituals. How can you make your daily tasks just a little more pleasurable? For example, set up a gorgeous (and plant-filled) environment in your workspace so you get an aesthetic rush when you look up from your computer screen. Wear clothes that are comfortable but also make you feel great—yes, even when dashing off to the gym or to pick up the kids from practice. Take a few extra minutes in the evening to prepare a nourishing lunch for yourself that you can bring to work the next day (you might just make a couple of extra portions of your nightly dinners for this purpose). And when the moment of choice arises either to be helpful or pretend you didn't see someone struggling, stop and give 'em a hand for two seconds. The caring vibes will come back to you in the form of genuine support and connection with the people you see every day.