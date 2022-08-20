 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)

4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)

The AstroTwins
Astrologers By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)

Graphic by mbg creative x Jovana Rikalo / Stocksy

August 20, 2022 — 12:03 PM

There's a lot to unpack this week as the sun shifts into Virgo, a new moon arrives, and Mercury retrograde looms. Here's what The AstroTwins want you to know.

After a month of neon-bright hedonism and unapologetic excess, the razzle-dazzle simmers down this Monday, August 22.

As the Sun downshifts into earthy Virgo for a month, minimalism reigns supreme. Start a Pinterest board of clever storage solutions and efficiency hacks. And don't forget that many of the best things in life are still free, like rides to the beach, yoga in the park—anything involving fresh air.

Can astrology find your soul mate?

mbg's The AstroTwins reveal all on Cosmic Love this August 12 on Prime Video

Virgo is the sign of healthy habits but also devotional ones! Turn your routines into rituals. How can you make your daily tasks just a little more pleasurable? For example, set up a gorgeous (and plant-filled) environment in your workspace so you get an aesthetic rush when you look up from your computer screen. Wear clothes that are comfortable but also make you feel great—yes, even when dashing off to the gym or to pick up the kids from practice. Take a few extra minutes in the evening to prepare a nourishing lunch for yourself that you can bring to work the next day (you might just make a couple of extra portions of your nightly dinners for this purpose). And when the moment of choice arises either to be helpful or pretend you didn't see someone struggling, stop and give 'em a hand for two seconds. The caring vibes will come back to you in the form of genuine support and connection with the people you see every day.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

On Wednesday, August 24, game-changing Uranus does an about-face, backing up through Taurus for its annual retrograde.

Between now and January 22, 2023, progress may stall and money could get funny. You might need to pick up a side hustle or start an indie venture to keep the books balanced. On a broader level, assess this: How well are we cooperating as humans? When the side-spinning planet shifts into reverse, it can slow (or outright halt!) progress. Since Uranus began its uncomfortable eight-year trek through Taurus in May 2018, there's been a war between rapidly moving scientific developments and stubborn "old school" beliefs. Futuristic Uranus loves to push the envelope. Traditional earth sign Taurus wants things to stay the way they've always been. Can you see the contradiction here? Navigating the balance between old and new could force some deeper introspection for the rest of 2022.

On Thursday, August 25, Mercury begins its first of two passes through fair-minded Libra, highlighting any imbalances in our social interactions.

Start leveling the playing field now, before the messenger planet spins retrograde on September 9. Aim for mutuality and a solution that takes all parties' needs into consideration. Even if it takes a little longer to hammer out the details, the long-term payoff will be worth it. Pro tip: Get contracts signed before the September 9 backspin—or wait until Mercury corrects course on October 2 (in Virgo). Hashing out creative compromises could spur some fascinating discussions for the next few weeks. Romantic ones, too, so let yourself be transported to a heady space whenever possible. Remember that communication is as much about listening as finding the perfect words to express your point of view. Pay extra attention to aesthetics. Visual cues are Mercury in Libra's love language!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Cleanliness is next to godliness on Saturday, August 27, as the year's only new moon in neat-freak Virgo arrives.

Those distracting piles and unchecked messages take up a lot of mental energy—even if you think you're ignoring them! And with stressful Mars in Gemini elbowing the new moon, you could have a meltdown trying to dig for that lost item. Rather than letting it get to that point, open up your Notes app and make a list! Over the next two weeks, start ticking off tasks one at a time. Since wellness is also in Virgo's wheelhouse, let this lunar lift reboot your fitness goals. Temperatures will soon be perfect for more outdoor activities, where earthy Virgo reigns! Could your meals be healthier, your sleep more sanctified? Feather your nest with everything you need to keep your body humming like a well-oiled machine—from a fridge full of fresh produce and snacks like raw almonds in the pantry to an essential oil diffuser on your nightstand.

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Turns Out, Dreams About Dogs Can Be Super Important: 5 Ways To Interpret Them

Sarah Regan
Turns Out, Dreams About Dogs Can Be Super Important: 5 Ways To Interpret Them
Personal Growth

How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships

Shannon Kaiser
How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships
Integrative Health

Can You Really Drink Too Much Water? We Investigated

Merrell Readman
Can You Really Drink Too Much Water? We Investigated
Home

The Best Essential Oils For Keeping Bugs At Bay + How To Use Them

Emma Loewe
The Best Essential Oils For Keeping Bugs At Bay + How To Use Them
Love

There Are 4 Types Of Cheating In Relationships: Are You Guilty Of Any Of These?

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
There Are 4 Types Of Cheating In Relationships: Are You Guilty Of Any Of These?
Integrative Health

This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?

Morgan Chamberlain
This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Friendships

How To Write A Heartfelt Thank You Note & Why You Should Do It More Often

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
How To Write A Heartfelt Thank You Note & Why You Should Do It More Often
Integrative Health

I’m Almost 50 & I Swear By This Product To Support My Energy Levels

Cindy Fraley-Hunter
I’m Almost 50 & I Swear By This Product To Support My Energy Levels
Integrative Health

This Common "Brain-Draining" Habit Is Killing Your Cognitive Capacity

Morgan Chamberlain
This Common "Brain-Draining" Habit Is Killing Your Cognitive Capacity
Love

Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm

Braelyn Wood
Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm
Home

The 8 Best Mattresses For Snoring Less (& Snoozing More)

Jamey Powell
The 8 Best Mattresses For Snoring Less (& Snoozing More)
Integrative Health

The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity

Merrell Readman
The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-august-22-28-2022-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!