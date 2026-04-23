The Week-By-Week Eating Guide Your Hormones Have Been Waiting For
There’s a very specific kind of frustration that comes from feeling like you’re doing everything “right” and still dealing with low energy, pesky cravings, and mood shifts that seem to come out of nowhere. That's exactly the experience that put Certified Hormone Specialist and Holistic Nutritionist Paige Lindgren on the path to writing her new book, Sync & Savor: A Modern Guide to Hormone Health.
"I was doing everything right," she told me. "Eating healthy, working out, staying consistent, but still dealing with fatigue, hormonal imbalances, and symptoms that didn't make sense." It wasn't until she started digging deeper into how hormones actually function, and how food can support each phase of the cycle, that things finally started shifting. "It stopped being about 'eating clean,'" she said, "and became about eating intentionally."
And after talking with her, what stood out most wasn’t just what to eat during each phase of your cycle, but how much easier everything feels when you stop fighting your body and start understanding it.
It stopped being about 'eating clean,' and became about eating intentionally.
The foundations most people skip
It’s easy to get caught up in phase-specific advice (we’ll get there), but Lindgren was quick to point out that most women are skipping the fundamentals, and that’s where things start to fall apart. “Blood sugar balance is number one,” she explained. “If that’s off, everything else is harder.”
In practice, that doesn’t mean obsessing over numbers or carbs. It means building meals around protein, pairing carbs with fat or protein, and (this one comes up again and again) not skipping meals.
“So many women are underfueling without realizing it,” she added, noting that this alone can drive symptoms like energy crashes, cravings, and irregular cycles.
She also pointed to minerals, including magnesium, sodium, and potassium, as foundational but often overlooked. They support everything from mood to energy regulation, and without them, even the most “perfect” diet can feel like it’s falling short.
These electrolytes play a direct role in nerve signaling, muscle function, and fluid balance, which is why even subtle imbalances can show up as fatigue, headaches, or irritability. Magnesium, in particular, is involved in hundreds of enzymatic reactions in the body (including those tied to stress response and sleep), while sodium and potassium help regulate hydration and adrenal function.
When intake is too low (which is common, especially among active women or those eating very “clean”), the body has a harder time maintaining stable energy and mood, regardless of how balanced everything else looks on paper.
The follicular phase
Once your period ends, estrogen begins to rise again, and with it, you’ll often notice a gradual return of energy, focus, and motivation. Physiologically, this phase is marked by increased insulin sensitivity, meaning your body is generally better at utilizing carbohydrates for fuel and directing nutrients toward repair and growth. Lindgren explains that this is a time to lean into lighter, nutrient-dense meals that support that shift.
That doesn’t mean eating less; it means eating in a way that feels energizing and supportive of that rebuilding process. “Things like lean protein, fiber, and foods that support estrogen metabolism,” she said, pointing to greens, cruciferous vegetables, seeds, and high-quality protein as staples during this phase. These foods don’t just provide nutrients; they also support liver detoxification pathways that help process and clear estrogen efficiently, which becomes increasingly important as levels rise.
Ovulation
Ovulation is the hormonal high point of the cycle, with estrogen peaking and testosterone getting a boost, both of which can contribute to improved mood, libido, confidence, and overall energy.
“Ovulation is all about supporting stable energy and keeping inflammation low,” Lindgren said, highlighting that even in this phase, consistency matters. While protein remains a foundation, she emphasizes layering in antioxidant-rich foods, like berries, colorful vegetables, and fresh herbs, that help buffer oxidative stress and support cellular health during this metabolically active window.
Fiber also becomes especially important here, not just for digestion but for hormonal balance. “Fiber is a great focus in this phase to help clear out any excess estrogen,” she explained. As estrogen peaks, the body relies on efficient detoxification and elimination pathways to maintain balance, and adequate fiber intake plays a direct role in that process by supporting gut health and estrogen excretion.
The goal during ovulation is to maintain steady blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and support the body’s natural rhythm so that the transition into the next phase feels smoother.
Ovulation is all about supporting stable energy and keeping inflammation low.
The luteal phase
This is the phase, the two weeks before your period, when the cravings hit. The fatigue sets in. The mood swings arrive. And for a long time, a lot of us were taught (directly or indirectly) that these things were signs of weakness or poor discipline. But Lindgren says just the opposite.
After ovulation, progesterone rises, preparing the body for a potential pregnancy, and this hormonal shift has effects on energy, metabolism, and mood. Energy often dips, body temperature slightly increases, and you may notice changes in sleep, appetite, and emotional regulation.
“Progesterone is rising, which can make you feel calmer but also more tired, and your metabolic rate actually increases slightly,” she said. “So your body genuinely needs more energy.”
At the same time, serotonin levels can drop, which helps explain the all-too-common cravings for carbs and comfort foods. “It’s not a lack of discipline,” she emphasized. “It’s physiology.”
Why cravings aren’t the problem
Instead of trying to suppress cravings, she encourages working with them. “Your body is asking for quick energy and comfort,” Lindgren said. The solution isn’t to ignore that; it’s to respond in a way that actually satisfies it. That means adding carbs intentionally, pairing them with protein and fat, and making sure you’re not under-eating earlier in the day.
“When you’re nourished, cravings feel a lot less chaotic,” she added, which also reframes carbs entirely. Rather than something to avoid, they become a critical part of hormone support, especially in the second half of your cycle.
It’s not a lack of discipline. It’s physiology.
Targeted nutrition for PMS symptoms
For the specific misery of PMS, the irritability, the bloating, the low mood, Lindgren has a pretty targeted nutritional toolkit. Magnesium tops the list, supporting mood, sleep, cramping, and bloating. Her go-to food sources for this are cacao powder, avocado, and dark leafy greens.
Vitamin B6 gets a strong mention too for mood support, found in fish, starchy vegetables, and chickpeas. Foods rich in potassium (think bananas, sweet potatoes, and coconut water) can help improve fluid balance and that puffy, bloated feeling many of us experience.
But she was quick to point out that it’s not about finding one perfect fix. “It’s less about one specific superfood and more about consistently supporting your body,” she said, which feels like a recurring theme across every phase.
The signs you might be missing
One of the more subtle takeaways from our conversation was how easy it is to overlook the signs that your body isn’t getting what it needs. Low energy, intense cravings, disrupted sleep, or irregular periods often get brushed off as normal, or worse, as something you just need to push through.
But physiologically, these symptoms are often tied back to under-fueling, blood sugar instability, or micronutrient gaps that compound over time. When your body isn’t getting consistent energy, it has to compensate, raising cortisol, increasing hunger signals, and shifting hormone production in ways that can make everything feel harder.
Lindgren sees these patterns as feedback. “Just feeling like your body is working against you instead of with you,” she said, is often a sign that something foundational, like enough food or stable blood sugar, is missing. The more you start to connect those dots, the less random your symptoms begin to feel.
The takeaway
And while food plays a major role, it’s not the entire picture. When I asked about the most impactful habits beyond nutrition, she highlighted three of her nonnegotiables: get morning sunlight (even a few minutes count), eat within a reasonable window of waking to support your cortisol rhythm, and prioritize sleep. "It sounds simple," she acknowledged, "but those things have a huge ripple effect on your hormones."
And that simplicity might be the most empowering thing about Lindgren's whole approach. Cycle syncing, at its best, isn't about adding more to your plate (literally or figuratively). It's about understanding your body and giving it what it actually needs—week by week, phase by phase.