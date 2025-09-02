Want To Sleep Through The Night? Add This To Your Evening Meal
If counting sheep isn’t cutting it, you might want to take a closer look at what’s on your dinner plate. Research suggests that one simple nutrient, potassium, could play a powerful role in helping you drift off and stay asleep.
Why potassium matters for sleep
We often hear about potassium in the context of heart health or muscle recovery, but it turns out this mineral is also essential for sleep regulation. It helps muscles relax, keeps nerves firing properly, and supports healthy blood pressure—all factors tied to restorative rest.
The study at a glance
This cross-sectional study 1involving ~4,600 adults uncovered a surprising link between diet and sleep:
- More potassium = fewer insomnia symptoms. Participants with higher potassium intake reported better sleep, particularly when potassium was consumed at dinner.
- Sodium wasn’t the culprit. Unlike potassium, sodium intake (or the sodium-to-potassium ratio) didn’t show a strong connection to sleep issues in this study.
- Dinner timing matters. Researchers found that potassium at the evening meal had the most impact, possibly because it helps regulate nighttime blood pressure and relaxation.
How to eat more potassium at night
Fortunately, potassium-rich foods are both accessible and delicious. Add some of these to your evening meal for a natural sleep boost:
- Sweet potatoes or roasted squash
- Leafy greens like spinach or kale
- Avocado
- White beans
- Fruit such as bananas and citrus
The takeaway
If you’re struggling with restless nights, your diet may be part of the puzzle. Prioritizing potassium, especially at dinner, could support deeper, more restorative sleep.