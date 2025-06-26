In a group of 30 men and women who were either prehypertensive or hypertensive, researchers found that including a serving of baked or broiled potato (with no additional fat) in an otherwise typical American diet was effective for reducing sodium retention. It also led to a more significant improvement in systolic blood pressure than a control diet. It's important to note that using baked French fries as the potato source did not have the same positive impact—but researchers noted it did not have an adverse impact, either.