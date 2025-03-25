Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Eating These 4 Fruits Before Bed Can Help You Fall Asleep

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 25, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Asian woman in a kitchen looking into fridge
Image by Hernandez & Sorokina / Stocksy
March 25, 2025

Fruit likely isn’t the first food to come to mind if you need a bedtime snack. While they only have natural sugars, fruit still contains sugar. And isn’t it best to avoid sugar before trying to fall asleep? 

Well, research shows that some fruits provide nutrients and other compounds that help relax the body and the mind. And consuming them an hour or two before getting under the covers can help you drift off. 

1.

Tart cherries

Tart cherry juice has gained increasing recognition as a nighttime elixir thanks to the sleepy girl mocktail. And it’s not just the magnesium powder in that mocktail that helps you sleep.* 

The fruit naturally contains some melatonin—the hormone that makes you feel sleepy. Sipping on tart cherry juice before bed may boost sleep time and efficiency1.* 

However, only a small amount is in tart cherries compared to many supplements. So research suggests that the fruit’s antioxidant capabilities also contribute2 to the fruit’s ability to create a more calm and peaceful internal environment.* 

Sip on 8 to 16 ounces of 100% tart cherry juice a night, or opt for a supplement that provides a research-backed amount of tart cherry powder. This one not only provides 480 milligrams of tart cherry as well as 230 milligrams of magnesium. It’s the best nightly duo to help you wind down for bed.*  

2.

Bananas


While a go-to breakfast food for many, the humble banana also makes for a great evening snack. 

They’re high in tryptophan, which plays a crucial role in helping your body make serotonin and melatonin. In fact, one study found that having a banana before bed improved sleep quality for those who regularly struggle with getting enough sleep. 

One medium banana also provides a modest dose (32 milligrams3) of magnesium. We know that magnesium plays an important role in relaxation (it is called the anti-stress mineral). So pairing a banana with two tablespoons of almond butter (about 90 milligrams of banana4) is helpful in calming your nerves to prevent a restless night.*

3.

Jujube

​​Jujube fruit, also known as a Chinese or red date, provides a lot of unique antioxidants, amino acids, and polysaccharides—all of which promote rest in multiple ways. 

It’s regularly used in Traditional Chinese Medicine and now modern research also supports its use. 

One randomized controlled trial found that people who took jujube seeds5 for four weeks experienced longer and higher-quality sleep than those who took a placebo. 

Another study showed that taking it as part of an herbal blend also helped people fall asleep faster.*

So what’s the best way to get this fruit (because it’s not one you often find in grocery stores)? 

You can find dried jujube (online or at Asian markets) and brew it as a tea. Or you can take it as a supplement. mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ combines 225 of milligrams jujube with magnesium bisglycinate and PharmaGABA®—creating a nonhormonal sleep aid that’s actually effective at helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*

4.

Pineapple

Pineapple is another good source of tryptophan. Pineapple has been shown to significantly increase melatonin levels—with one study finding it boosted melatonin levels by over 200%6.* 

Munch on a few slices at least an hour before bed and even add it to a small smoothie or yogurt bowl. Dairy is also a tryptophan-rich food and can further promote sleep quality.

The takeaway

Eating the right fruits as a bedtime snack is a tasty and easy way to promote better sleep. To help make it a completely balanced snack, make sure to pair them with a protein-containing food like dairy or nuts. 

The good news is that most nuts and seeds are high in magnesium and complement the fruit’s benefits. Here’s a list of the 10 most magnesium-rich ones

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
