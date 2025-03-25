Advertisement
Eating These 4 Fruits Before Bed Can Help You Fall Asleep
Fruit likely isn’t the first food to come to mind if you need a bedtime snack. While they only have natural sugars, fruit still contains sugar. And isn’t it best to avoid sugar before trying to fall asleep?
Well, research shows that some fruits provide nutrients and other compounds that help relax the body and the mind. And consuming them an hour or two before getting under the covers can help you drift off.
Tart cherries
Tart cherry juice has gained increasing recognition as a nighttime elixir thanks to the sleepy girl mocktail. And it’s not just the magnesium powder in that mocktail that helps you sleep.*
The fruit naturally contains some melatonin—the hormone that makes you feel sleepy. Sipping on tart cherry juice before bed may boost sleep time and efficiency1.*
However, only a small amount is in tart cherries compared to many supplements. So research suggests that the fruit’s antioxidant capabilities also contribute2 to the fruit’s ability to create a more calm and peaceful internal environment.*
Sip on 8 to 16 ounces of 100% tart cherry juice a night, or opt for a supplement that provides a research-backed amount of tart cherry powder. This one not only provides 480 milligrams of tart cherry as well as 230 milligrams of magnesium. It’s the best nightly duo to help you wind down for bed.*
Bananas
While a go-to breakfast food for many, the humble banana also makes for a great evening snack.
They’re high in tryptophan, which plays a crucial role in helping your body make serotonin and melatonin. In fact, one study found that having a banana before bed improved sleep quality for those who regularly struggle with getting enough sleep.
One medium banana also provides a modest dose (32 milligrams3) of magnesium. We know that magnesium plays an important role in relaxation (it is called the anti-stress mineral). So pairing a banana with two tablespoons of almond butter (about 90 milligrams of banana4) is helpful in calming your nerves to prevent a restless night.*
Jujube
Jujube fruit, also known as a Chinese or red date, provides a lot of unique antioxidants, amino acids, and polysaccharides—all of which promote rest in multiple ways.
It’s regularly used in Traditional Chinese Medicine and now modern research also supports its use.
One randomized controlled trial found that people who took jujube seeds5 for four weeks experienced longer and higher-quality sleep than those who took a placebo.
Another study showed that taking it as part of an herbal blend also helped people fall asleep faster.*
So what’s the best way to get this fruit (because it’s not one you often find in grocery stores)?
You can find dried jujube (online or at Asian markets) and brew it as a tea. Or you can take it as a supplement. mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ combines 225 of milligrams jujube with magnesium bisglycinate and PharmaGABA®—creating a nonhormonal sleep aid that’s actually effective at helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*
Pineapple
Munch on a few slices at least an hour before bed and even add it to a small smoothie or yogurt bowl. Dairy is also a tryptophan-rich food and can further promote sleep quality.
The takeaway
Eating the right fruits as a bedtime snack is a tasty and easy way to promote better sleep. To help make it a completely balanced snack, make sure to pair them with a protein-containing food like dairy or nuts.
The good news is that most nuts and seeds are high in magnesium and complement the fruit’s benefits. Here’s a list of the 10 most magnesium-rich ones.
