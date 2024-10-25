Advertisement
3 Dietary Habits That Totally Mess With Your Sleep
Sleep is biological; without it, our bodies simply don’t function optimally.
Chronic sleep deprivation does more than leave us feeling foggy—it can put us at risk for metabolic dysfunction and chronic illnesses. Luckily, we can leverage how and when we eat for a better night and less long-term health risks. Nourishment is pivotal in both our quality and quantity of sleep.
Chronic exhaustion and sleep deprivation can impact our endocrine and cardiovascular systems1. Over time that can lead to the development of changes in blood sugar metabolism as well as cardiovascular function1. For example, lack of sleep has been linked to an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease as well as stroke.
Many people don’t realize that our pattern of eating, especially the foods and beverages we consume close to bedtime, impacts our sleep.
For example, foods that contain sleep-promoting components, such as tryptophan found in eggs, tofu, and turkey, are converted to serotonin in the brain for an easier time winding down. Magnesium found in nuts and seeds supports smooth muscle relaxation and more restful sleep.
On the other hand, there are several foods, beverages, and lifestyle behaviors that can totally mess with your sleep, especially when the timing is off.
Say so long to sodium-rich food before bed
Salt is a wonderful flavor enhancer and takes a meal from bland to extraordinary. Sodium balance is essential for life, with “balance” being the operative word—too much and we run the risk of developing unwanted side effects, including hypertension and kidney damage, and too little increases the risk of hyponatremia (not enough sodium in the bloodstream.) Sodium is, after all, a valuable electrolyte that helps fluid regulation and nerve impulses, among other things.
Those with a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, who are known to be salt sensitive, and/or those who experience elevations in blood pressure after eating salt may experience increased heart rate after a late meal. This would be a major disruptor to restful sleep.
Having a sodium-rich meal too close to bedtime can lead to water retention (hello again, middle of the night bathroom trip) as well as other disturbances.
Front-load your daily water intake
Like sleep water is a biological need. Most people benefit from drinking half of their body weight in ounces of water, evenly spaced throughout the day. Backloading water or having the majority of your water intake during the latter part of the day can be tricky.
For some people, having more than 8 ounces of water directly before bed2 can increase nocturia (nighttime urination) and can also increase sleep disturbances, leading to insomnia. Regularly waking up to urinate disrupts the sleep cycle and can lead to disjointed sleep that is not restful.
Rethink that nightcap
That last drink of the night may not love your body as much as you think. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Alcohol is a toxin and the body absolutely recognizes it as such. There is a large body of research supporting no more than one alcoholic beverage per day. Some nutrition experts agree that having more days of the week that are alcohol-free is ideal, and the WHO3 says they now believe there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption.
Alcohol is a stimulant4, though some may feel that it’s a sedative and even say it helps them to sleep. What we don’t realize is that our bodies recognize alcohol as both a stimulant and a sedative. Alcohol slows motor skills and reflexes so the drinker feels more relaxed. At the same time, alcohol increases heart rate. Some experience alcohol-related dopamine release, the pleasure and reward center of the brain is activated. This dopamine release causes the drinker to want more—it feels good at the moment.
When the night winds down, the body is still revved up—not ready for restful, uninterrupted sleep. Not to mention, drinking anything before bed increases your chances of waking up to use the restroom.
The takeaway
Great sleep can be as simple as a few easy dietary shifts. Enjoy that cocktail earlier in the evening and cap it at one, avoid a salt-heavy dinner, and consciously consume water throughout the day to avoid filling up right before bedtime. Your sleep and overall health will be sure to thank you.
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is the founder of Maya Feller Nutrition, a private practice that specializes in nutrition for chronic disease prevention. Maya shares her approachable, food-based solutions with millions of people through regular speaking engagements and as a nutrition expert on Good Morning America.
Maya believes in providing nutrition education from an anti-bias patient-centered, culturally sensitive approach to help people make informed food choices. In her practice, Maya and her team provide medical nutrition therapy nutrition and nutrition coaching for the management of and risk reduction of non-communicable diseases from a lens of cultural humility. She is the author of Eating from Our Roots: 80 Healthy Home-Cooked Favorites from Cultures Around the World (goop Press), (January 24, 2023).
Maya lives in Brooklyn with her husband, two children, two cats, and two dogs!
