7 Alarming Health Concerns Linked To Low Magnesium Intake
Eating a balanced diet is always easier said than done. And there’s been a major focus on getting enough macronutrients like protein and fiber-rich carbs, which is great! But we can’t forget about key micronutrients like magnesium.
Magnesium acts as a cofactor in 600+ (!!) enzymatic reactions in the body. It’s particularly involved in pathways that regulate metabolism, muscle contractions, and nerve signaling. Failing to meet your daily needs of this mineral can have ripple effects throughout the body.
In fact, researchers of a recent review found strong evidence that low magnesium intake and status is linked to seven major health concerns1. Here’s what you need to know.
High blood pressure
We typically think of sodium intake when we hear high blood pressure. While that mineral certainly can play a role, so can a lack of magnesium.
Magnesium naturally helps blood vessels relax, supports electrolyte balance, and tempers vascular constriction. Observational research links lower magnesium intake with higher blood pressure, while studies on mineral-rich water and supplementation suggest supporting magnesium status can help keep your blood vessels healthy.
Type 2 diabetes
Magnesium supports insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.
Research shows that people with type 2 diabetes are more likely to have suboptimal magnesium levels, which may worsen inflammation and oxidative stress. Increasing magnesium intake (especially in those starting out low) has been associated with better blood sugar control2 and healthier metabolic function over time.
Osteoporosis
Magnesium works alongside calcium and vitamin D to support bone formation and maintain bone mineral density.
Long-term low intake is linked to higher fracture risk. Building magnesium-rich foods into your diet can help support more resilient bones as you age.
Migraines
Migraines are frankly the worst. Magnesium plays a big role in how your nerves fire and how blood flows in the brain, two things that can set the stage for a migraine.
People who experience migraines often have lower magnesium levels to begin with, and some research shows that increasing intake may help cut down the frequency or intensity of attacks. Some dietitians even recommend electrolyte powders (that include magnesium) to folks who experience headaches or migraines.
Depression & mood
Magnesium is known (and loved) for its calming capabilities, as it helps regulate stress pathways and neurotransmitters. Low magnesium status has been associated with increased stress reactivity and depressive symptoms3.
While depression is multifaceted, maintaining adequate magnesium may support emotional steadiness and resilience.
Chronic inflammation
Low magnesium can increase oxidative stress and activate inflammatory pathways. Higher magnesium intake, especially from diets rich in nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and other veggies, is associated with lower inflammatory markers.
Over time, this may influence chronic disease risk and overall metabolic health.
Sarcopenia & muscle function
Magnesium is crucial for muscle contraction, relaxation, and energy production.
Studies consistently link higher magnesium status with stronger muscles, better functional performance, and lower risk of sarcopenia (muscle loss) with age.
One randomized controlled trial in older women found that 300 milligrams a day improved walking speed and physical performance. While evidence is still emerging, magnesium appears to be a meaningful factor in maintaining mobility and strength with age.
Increasing magnesium intake
Yes, low magnesium often stems from low overall intake. But things like stress, poor sleep, and even certain medications can further deplete your stores. The common thread here is that most of us need to up our magnesium intake, which isn’t as intimidating as you might think.
Magnesium is found in a variety of foods. Some of the richest sources include:
- Seeds (pumpkin, chi, and hemp seeds)
- Nuts (almonds, cashews, pine nuts)
- Legumes
- Leafy greens
- Whole grains
- Avocado
- Cocoa
- Fish and dairy (moderate amounts)
What about supplements?
Magnesium supplements have become increasingly popular in recent years and can be quite helpful for optimizing intake.
For stress and sleep support, it's best to look for an option that provides over 100 milligrams of magnesium, preferably as magnesium bisglycinate (which is especially absorbable and gentle on the stomach). If you know you have low magnesium or if eating enough magnesium-rich foods is challenging for you, then higher doses of up to 350 milligrams a day may be helpful.
The takeaway
Magnesium is a multifunctional mineral. Maintaining proper levels is foundational to metabolic health, muscle function, cardiovascular resilience, reproductive wellness, and even mood. Prioritizing magnesium-rich foods and supplementing when needed can help close the gap.