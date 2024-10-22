Advertisement
Not A Fan Of Retinol? No Problem — 3 Other Ways To Ease Wrinkles
While retinol is one trusted solution for countless skin concerns, fine lines included, it's not suitable for everyone. If you've gone through loads of over-the-counter retinol products just to be met with irritation, sensitivity, and redness, know you're certainly not alone.
Luckily, there are plenty more healthy skin aging remedies out there. To come, three great options to test out if retinol isn't your thing:
Collagen supplements
You can address wrinkles at the source by adding a collagen supplement to your routine. See, for the skin to function at its best and appear youthful, the structure of the dermal layer must be maintained, but as we age, this structure suffers because aged fibroblasts produce less collagen1.
This results in signs of skin aging, like sagging and fine lines, which are usually most prominent on the face.
As your natural production slows, collagen supplementation can help restore the process.
Some people assume that collagen cannot be absorbed and used by the body, but that's a total myth. Just one caveat: You have to find hydrolyzed collagen peptides to ensure proper absorption.
Not sure where to look? We've compiled a list of the best options on the market here to make it easier.
Retinol alternatives
As for topical treatments, keep a bakuchiol serum on hand. Think of this ingredient as retinol's gentler cousin. While bakuchiol hasn't been studied as extensively as retinol, the early results are quite promising.
In one double-blind, placebo-controlled study, "Bakuchiol and retinol both significantly decreased wrinkle surface area and hyperpigmentation, with no statistical difference between the compounds2," researchers note.
The best part? Bakuchiol users reported less uncomfortable side effects like dryness and irritation, while the retinol users reported more facial skin scaling and stinging.
Face massage
Finally, start massaging your face if you haven't already—and for those who have experimented with this ritual on and off, consider making it a staple in your daily routine.
There are plenty of ways to do this, plus even more tools on the market to explore. You can opt for a gua sha, face roller, or use your own two hands. To familiarize yourself with the basics, check out this guide.
The takeaway
Retinol is highly effective for easing fine lines and wrinkles, but it can be irritating for some people. If this sounds like a familiar struggle, then consider looking to collagen supplements, bakuchiol topicals, and facial massage to encourage youthful-looking skin, sans sensitivity. And for more health aging skin care tips, take a look at this derm-approved routine.
