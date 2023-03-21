The Common Reason Your Hair Isn't Growing Quickly + What To Do

For the sake of brevity, we'll keep it simple here. When you don't use a scalp detox product like a scalp scrub or exfoliating scalp treatment, that buildup can clog your hair follicles. When this happens, your hair has a harder time growing, thus may not grow as quickly as desired.

"Buildup" encompasses many different things: Dry shampoo, silicone-based hair products, hair spray, dead skin, oil, dandruff, and more. Each person has different levels of buildup depending on how often they cleanse, what products they use, and so on. But nobody is exempt from it—at some point or another, all of us have to deal with it.

Ready for the buildup fix? Detox your scalp. As mentioned above, there are a few different ways to do this. We dive deep into the processes here, but we'll add a scannable list below as well: