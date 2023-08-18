Why Customers Are Loving sleep support+ For Getting Back To Sleep In The Middle Of The Night
As if getting a good night's sleep wasn't challenging enough, unintentional wake ups present another challenge, with many people struggling to fall back asleep when they wake up in the middle of the night. If that sounds all too familiar, allow us to introduce mindbodygreen's pioneering sleep formula, sleep support+.
Among the things that set sleep support+ apart, we use a non-hormonal, non-habit forming blend of magnesium bisglycinate (a readily absorbed form of magnesium that's combined with the amino acid glycine to promote a steady state of relaxation), and jujube seed extract, a calming fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine.*
The formula is topped off with PharmaGABA®, an amino acid neurotransmitter shown to help enhance natural sleep quality in clinical trials.*
All together, this sleep supplement delivers increased relaxation, increased deep sleep, and increased sleep efficiency within four weeks, not to mention it's been rigorously tested to ensure it's made from the highest-quality ingredients and nothing else.*†
But don't just take our word for it! Here's what happy customers are saying about how sleep support+ is helping them fall asleep—and stay asleep.*
Finally, I feel well rested again!
"For many months I’ve been battling sleep issues. I’ve tried everything and nothing has helped until I started taking mindbodygreen's sleep support+. Now I not only sleep soundly, but I don’t have the usual 3am “brain chatter.” So now I get eight hours of sleep with no interruption. I wake up feeling energized, clear and refreshed."*
—Elizabeth S.
Puts me to sleep
"Very effective supplement that makes me drowsy and ready for sleep, keeps me asleep throughout the night."*
—John I.
Actually works
"I was skeptical at first. I could fall asleep but couldn't stay asleep all night. I ordered this although it's a little expensive. It's so gentle it seems like it isn't doing anything, but after taking it every night for a week or so, I noticed that, yes, I was staying asleep. And I'm not groggy in the morning. I'm going to continue using it."*
—Erin H.
Sleep support
"Love it. If I wake through the night, I fall back to sleep easily. Good, deep sleep—and I love that it’s magnesium not melatonin."*
—Kathleen C.
Helps me fall asleep and go back to sleep
"I've tried so many sleep all natural aids but none had worked until sleep support +! Helps me fall asleep and go back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night like I tend to do."*
—Catalina Z.
Wow
"From the first time taking sleep support+ I noticed a difference. Falling asleep was easy, staying asleep has been my challenge and this worked so well. I awoke feeling rested and refreshed. Have recommended to several people with similar results. Thank you mindbodygreen!"*
—Nicole C.
They help me get back to sleep
"They help me get to sleep and help me get back to sleep when I wake up in the night."*
—Jill G.
Helpful!
"Waking at 3am still happens, but I’m able to fall back to sleep more often, usually fairly quickly. That helps!"*
—Prudence T.
So far, sleep!
"Only been using about a week and am finding going to sleep easier and getting back to sleep after my potty breaks much quicker. So, efficient supplement."*
—Barbara E.
The takeaway
If middle of the night wake ups have been putting a wrench in your sleep routine, you're not alone. But take it from our satisfied customers—sleep support+ might be just the thing you're looking for to help you fall back asleep with ease.*
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.