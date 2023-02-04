The study, published in Melanoma Research, looked at whether taking vitamin D had any effect on the risk of skin cancer. It examined 498 adults between the ages of 21 and 79, with an almost equal representation of males and females. The subjects were split into three groups based on whether they did not take vitamin D, took them occasionally, or took them regularly.

The study found that those who took vitamin D (in addition to one's diet, as a supplement) regularly were less likely to have melanoma or any other type of skin cancer than those who never took additional vitamin D. Even study participants with weakened immune systems saw a decrease in their chance of developing skin cancer when they took vitamin D through a targeted supplement regularly.

This research suggests that regularly maintaining healthy vitamin D status may decrease your chance of developing melanoma, but scientists still aren’t sure why. This topic has also remained controversial because some studies, like this one, suggest that increased vitamin D levels can reduce the risk of skin cancer, while other studies1 have found no correlation. While further evidence is needed to understand exactly how your vitamin D status affects your risk of developing skin cancer, there is no denying the importance of this vitamin.