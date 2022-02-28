This Skin-Supporting Supplement Has Increased My Confidence Tenfold*

For example, I adopted an anti-inflammatory diet by consuming fewer foods that might have a part in some of the skin struggles I was experiencing, like wheat and sugar. And while I was following the recommended advice (like eating more leafy greens and taking care of my overall diet), my body still needed something more substantial to support my skin’s health.

It was around this time that I learned vitamin D has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that protect skin cells, so I started researching the best vitamin D supplement to help me maintain healthy vitamin D levels and promote my skin health.* I was fascinated by the plethora of podcasts on the vast benefits of vitamin D.

It wasn’t long before I realized not every vitamin D supplement is created equal. I discovered that vitamin D3 is far superior to D2 for its bioavailability, and that 5,000 IU is a good dose to achieve vitamin D sufficiency and support all of the physiological mechanisms that vitamin D is involved in—including functions that support skin cells.*

I started taking a vitamin D3 supplement with this 5,000 IU potency, and my skin health did begin to improve—but not as much as I had hoped.* After taking a hard look at the ingredient list of my supplement, I decided to research other options.

It was through that research that I discovered mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+.