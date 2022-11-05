You likely already know that antioxidants and healthy inflammatory balance are critical for whole-body health and longevity, but did you know that vitamin D can help support both? More research detailing vitamin D’s ability to promote oxidative balance and healthy inflammatory response has been emerging as of late.*

These beneficial biological actions support just about every physiological system in the body (think: cardiovascular health, cognitive function, mood support, skin health, immune function, gut health, etc.), which, in turn, helps promote healthy aging and longevity as well.