Integrative Health

Study Shows Vitamin D Supplements Support Inflammatory & Oxidative Balance*

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
February 12, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Jeremy Pawlowski / Stocksy
February 12, 2025

You may already know that antioxidants and healthy inflammatory balance are critical for whole-body health and longevity. But did you know that vitamin D can help support both? Besides bone and immunity benefits, research shows vitamin D can help promote oxidative balance and a healthy inflammatory response.*

These beneficial biological actions support just about every physiological system in the body (think cardiovascular health, cognitive function, mood support, skin health, immune function, gut health, etc.). In the long run, they support healthy aging and longevity as well.

How vitamin D promotes healthy inflammatory response & redox balance

In an umbrella meta-analysis from Pharmacological Research, scientists identified vitamin D supplements as a valid and effective solution1 for both combating oxidative stress and supporting pro-inflammatory actions.*

The study drew on an enormous amount of data, including 23 meta-analyses that examined dozens of clinical trials. All in all, it included information collected from over 20,000 adults.

Results suggested that vitamin D supplementation significantly reduced (i.e., improved) the following markers:*

  • Serum C-reactive protein (CRP): a biomarker of inflammatory pathways and processes in the body
  • Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α): an adipokine and cytokine that mediates pro-inflammatory pathways and acute immune responses
  • Malondialdehyde (MDA): a biomarker of free radical formation and oxidative stress

The takeaway

The results of this massive meta-analysis confirm the compelling benefits of a vitamin D supplement regimen to promote healthy inflammatory actions, oxidative balance, and immune function, all of which are pivotal for whole-body health and longevity.* 

That said, not all vitamin D supplements are created equal. To ensure you're achieving (and sustaining) a healthy vitamin D status, look for a quality daily supplement like mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+, which delivers 5,000 IU of organic vitamin D3 plus a trio of organic oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive) for optimized bioavailability.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

