“Vitamin D pathways impact autoimmune disease pathologies through [vitamin D’s] role as an immunomodulator,” family medicine physician Laura Purdy, M.D. explains. “Vitamin D has been shown to regulate the immune system by promoting the differentiation of regulatory T cells3 , which help prevent autoimmunity by suppressing the activity of other immune cells that attack the body’s own tissues.”

She adds: “Additionally, vitamin D can reduce the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines4 , which are molecules that promote inflammation and contribute to the development and progression of autoimmune diseases.”

Due to the relationship between vitamin D status and autoimmunity, it’s no surprise that VDD is prevalent amongst autoimmune disease populations—including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), lupus, multiple sclerosis (MS), and diabetes (types 1 and 2).