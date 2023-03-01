Diabetes is a complex metabolic health disorder, but research has revealed one nutritional technique that can help prevent the progression of prediabetes to diabetes, reduce type 2 diabetes risk, and even lessen symptoms: Increasing your vitamin D intake.

According to a 2022 Diabetes study, vitamin D deficiency (VDD) is exceedingly common in diabetes patients, affecting 49% of the total type 2 diabetes population and 57% of women.