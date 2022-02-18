 Skip to content

How The Potent Antioxidant Vitamin C Works Wonders For Longevity*
How The Potent Antioxidant Vitamin C Works Wonders For Longevity*

How The Potent Antioxidant Vitamin C Works Wonders For Longevity*

Morgan Chamberlain
February 18, 2022

With their free radical scavenging abilities and cellular protective properties, antioxidants are the cheat code to help add years to your life.* One nutrient, in particular, is a rather vital member of this longevity club. Introducing: vitamin C.

Vitamin C works as a potent antioxidant.

Vitamin C has long been known as an essential nutrient for skin health and immune function, but it turns out its antioxidant activity plays a large role in those properties (among others).* 

As the body’s primary water-soluble antioxidant, vitamin C supports beautiful skin, immune response, cellular resilience, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and more.* 

“Vitamin C works as an antioxidant everywhere in the body—it’s found in the blood, body fluids, and all of your cells and tissues,”* explains Alexander Michels, Ph.D., clinical research coordinator at the Linus Pauling Institute. 

On a cellular level, C fulfills its free radical-scavenging duties in the intracellular and extracellular fluid (i.e., inside and outside of cells), rather than in the cell membrane, like fat-soluble antioxidants.* 

Vitamin C helps protect an impressive, diverse, and absolutely vital array of enzymes, molecules, and complex compounds in the body—such as proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids (DNA and RNA)—by combatting free radicals and reactive oxygen species (ROS).* 

Vitamin C’s role in recycling vitamin E.

And if all of that antioxidant action wasn’t enough, vitamin C also supports the restoration of other vital antioxidants.* Specifically, vitamin C has the ability to regenerate fat-soluble vitamin E after it has been oxidized.* 

“Vitamin E can prevent parts of our cell membranes from becoming oxidized, but when it does so, it gets oxidized itself—meaning that the vitamin E molecules lose electrons. In order for the vitamin E molecular to become functional again, it needs an electron from somewhere. And it just so happens that vitamin C is a great electron donor,”* explains Michels.

As the most potent radical-scavenging, fat-soluble antioxidant, vitamin E plays a big part in balancing oxidative stress, stabilizing the membrane and overall structure of the cell, and supporting immune response. In other words, we need vitamin E, which means we also need the regeneration support that vitamin C offers.* 

How our vitamin C supplement optimizes antioxidant activity.

What do you get when you pair vitamin C, plant-based lipids (from rice bran, to be exact), and a citrus bioflavonoid complex from 100% whole citrus fruits? The scientifically advanced, bioavailable formula in mindbodygreen’s vitamin C potency+. This next gen vitamin C product boasts ingredients clinically shown to optimally raise vitamin C levels in the body, promote cellular retention, and deliver the best daily antioxidant activity and oxidative stress balance throughout the body.*†

This robust vitamin C supplement delivers a high-potency 1,000-milligram dose of vitamin C (like 15 oranges!).‡ What’s more, this vitamin C-lipid-citrus bioflavonoid trio help you proactively get after free radicals more efficiently than other forms of vitamin C.*† (Talk about a longevity-driven dream team!)

The bottom line.

When it comes to living a long, healthy life, vitamin C is a fantastic nutrient to have on your side. With its antioxidant power, role in vitamin E regeneration, and overall support of oxidative balance, vitamin C is an essential vitamin you certainly want to maintain sufficient levels of.*

† PureWay-C™ research has demonstrated superior cellular uptake & retention rates, serum response, and bioactivity compared to other forms of vitamin C (e.g., ascorbic acid, calcium ascorbate, Ester-C). 
‡ 1 serving (2 capsules) of vitamin C potency+ delivers 1,000 mg (1 g) of vitamin C. That’s equivalent to the average vitamin C content provided in 15 whole oranges per USDA nutrient analysis data.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
