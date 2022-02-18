As the body’s primary water-soluble antioxidant, vitamin C supports beautiful skin, immune response, cellular resilience, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and more.*

“Vitamin C works as an antioxidant everywhere in the body—it’s found in the blood, body fluids, and all of your cells and tissues,”* explains Alexander Michels, Ph.D., clinical research coordinator at the Linus Pauling Institute.

On a cellular level, C fulfills its free radical-scavenging duties in the intracellular and extracellular fluid (i.e., inside and outside of cells), rather than in the cell membrane, like fat-soluble antioxidants.*

Vitamin C helps protect an impressive, diverse, and absolutely vital array of enzymes, molecules, and complex compounds in the body—such as proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids (DNA and RNA)—by combatting free radicals and reactive oxygen species (ROS).*