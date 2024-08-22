Advertisement
Summer Winds Down As Virgo Season Rolls In — Here's What To Know
We've officially reached the last four weeks of summer here in the Northern Hemisphere. After an admittedly turbulent Leo season (thanks, Mercury retrograde), Virgo season is ready to kick off, marking a time of harvest, abundance, and preparing for the fall season to come.
Here are five things to know this Virgo season, from Pluto retrograde in Capricorn for the last time in our lives to a full moon lunar eclipse in dreamy Pisces:
Virgo season begins August 22
For the next four weeks, the sun is cruising through practical and earthy Virgo. We're coming up on the halfway point of the astrological year with the fall equinox next month, and Virgo comes to transition us into fall.
During Virgo season, we have a chance to both collect the fruits of the first half of the astrological year and prepare for the waning of the year's energy come fall and winter.
As such, Virgo is a sign associated with organizing, perfecting, being of service, and making smart moves. What can you do now to "get your ducks in a row" for autumn?
Mercury retrograde ends only for Uranus & Pluto to backspin
As you may already know, Mercury has been retrograde since August 4. It started its retrograde course in Virgo and then moved back into Leo on August 14. We have another week to go, with Mercury finally stationing directly in Leo on August 28.
The retrograde haze around communication, travel, and technology will start to dissipate, only for Uranus and Pluto to go retrograde themselves a few days later. Both planets will begin their retrograde motion on September 1.
Uranus, as the planet of change and upheaval, will be retrograde in Taurus, highlighting themes around finances, material security, value systems, and pleasure.
Meanwhile, Pluto is going retrograde in Capricorn for one last time before it gets comfortable in Aquarius on November 19, where it's staying until 2043. As the planet of transformation, Pluto hasn't been in Aquarius since the late 1700s (right around the American and French revolutions). This retrograde, then, is giving us a chance to regroup and really make sure we're ready to face the changes to come.
Venus in Libra comes along to usher in sweetness
On August 29, the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure moves into Libra—one of the two signs Venus happens to rule. So with Venus right at home here, we can all get a much-needed dose of softness and sweetness.
Libra is easily the most relationship-oriented sign. It prioritizes harmony and wants everyone to feel considered, and after the past month of Mercury retrograde and Venus in Virgo, let's just say that's just what the doctor ordered.
The Virgo new moon asks us all to buckle down
On September 2, the new moon in Virgo is the perfect opportunity to set your intentions for not only the rest of Virgo season but for the rest of the astrological year.
Virgo is an earth sign that values tangible results; it wants the best for itself—but also everyone else—because it is a sign of selfless service. In its idealism lies a quest for betterment, and what better time of year to focus on betterment than when we're coming up on the halfway point?
Use this new moon to focus on real, practical steps you can take to improve your routines, your health, and the space around you. This could be picking up a new workout class, cleaning out your closet, or even making a vision board that will inspire you daily.
Summer wraps up with a full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces
Just days before the autumn equinox, we have a full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 17. Lunar eclipses are thought to be a time that bring our shadows to light, so we can no longer ignore them.
And with this eclipse being in the sign of Pisces, it may come with an extra dose of illusion—or rather, disillusionment. While it may feel unsettling, trust that the things you uncover during this full moon are allowing you to move forward.
The takeaway
This Virgo season is about so much more than just the next four weeks. There's a lot happening that could affect the long term, between Pluto retrograde and the lunar eclipse. We may have to face some uncomfortable truths, but if we can use this time wisely, it's intended to set us up for a better future.
