Meanwhile, Pluto is going retrograde in Capricorn for one last time before it gets comfortable in Aquarius on November 19, where it's staying until 2043. As the planet of transformation, Pluto hasn't been in Aquarius since the late 1700s (right around the American and French revolutions). This retrograde, then, is giving us a chance to regroup and really make sure we're ready to face the changes to come.