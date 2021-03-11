According to mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, we can thank Pisces for the flowing emotions bound to come up around this new moon.

Not only is the sun in this emo zodiac sign until March 20, but Venus and Neptune will also be in Pisces on the 13th. And for the record, two days later, Mercury enters Pisces after ending its path through Aquarius. Long story short, we're gearing up for a lot of Pisces placements!

As the final sign of the zodiac wheel, Pisces comes with a lot of depth, and potentially, a lot of baggage, the twins note. Pisces also rules the subconscious, so this new moon in particular will invite us to look within. Finally, Pisces is strongly connected to the collective unconscious, so we may feel especially intuitive, if not flat-out clairvoyant, come this weekend.

And if you're a Pisces or have significant Pisces placement in your chart (particularly in Venus or Neptune), you may feel the effects of this moon even more.