mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Heads Up: This New Moon Will Be Extra Emotional, According To Astrologers

Heads Up: This New Moon Will Be Extra Emotional, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Night Sky with Sagittarius and Ophiuchus Constellations

Image by iStock

March 11, 2021 — 12:05 PM

New moons are the perfect time to begin a new cycle, set intentions, or start a big project—and we've got one just around the corner on March 13. And from an astrological perspective, this particular new moon might feel like an especially emotional one. Here's why, plus how to roll with it:

Why will this new moon be so emotional?

According to mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, we can thank Pisces for the flowing emotions bound to come up around this new moon.

Not only is the sun in this emo zodiac sign until March 20, but Venus and Neptune will also be in Pisces on the 13th. And for the record, two days later, Mercury enters Pisces after ending its path through Aquarius. Long story short, we're gearing up for a lot of Pisces placements!

As the final sign of the zodiac wheel, Pisces comes with a lot of depth, and potentially, a lot of baggage, the twins note. Pisces also rules the subconscious, so this new moon in particular will invite us to look within. Finally, Pisces is strongly connected to the collective unconscious, so we may feel especially intuitive, if not flat-out clairvoyant, come this weekend.

And if you're a Pisces or have significant Pisces placement in your chart (particularly in Venus or Neptune), you may feel the effects of this moon even more.

Advertisement

How to tap into your emotions for the new moon:

The twins note that two big themes for this new moon are healing and inspiration. What do you want to start—whether it's a project, or making a change in your life? Where can healing begin for you? Asking these questions is a good place to start.

On top of that, for any new moon, the twins suggest things like setting intentions, creating affirmations, and crafting a sacred space for spiritual practices. For this new moon in Pisces, think about how you can use these tools to further explore your full range of emotions.

You might consider holding a virtual new moon circle with your pals, with a focus on themes surrounding Pisces (like intuition, the subconscious, and creativity).

The bottom line.

While we won't be able to see this new moon in Pisces, many of us will definitely feel its effects. Don't be afraid to lean in and let this lunation fuel you need for your next big beginning—even when emotions run deep.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

A Simple Way To Be More Resilient, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
A Simple Way To Be More Resilient, According To New Research
Spirituality

Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Home

This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable

Emma Loewe
This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable
Beauty

You're Not Imagining It: Dry Skin Is More Common On This Area + Easy Fixes

Alexandra Engler
You're Not Imagining It: Dry Skin Is More Common On This Area + Easy Fixes
Personal Growth

What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World

Judson Brewer M.D., Ph.D.
What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Make Your Own Signature Scent In One Easy DIY Pressed Perfume

Kristen Schuhmann
How To Make Your Own Signature Scent In One Easy DIY Pressed Perfume
Love

Getting Mixed Signals? How To Interpret A Love Interest's Weird Behavior

Abby Moore
Getting Mixed Signals? How To Interpret A Love Interest's Weird Behavior
Mental Health

7 Top Mental Health Experts On What To Make Of This Pandemic Year

Kristine Thomason
7 Top Mental Health Experts On What To Make Of This Pandemic Year
Recipes

The Blue Zone–Inspired Chickpea Bowl Recipe This RD Swears By

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
The Blue Zone–Inspired Chickpea Bowl Recipe This RD Swears By
Integrative Health

An Ayurvedic Expert Unpacks The Most Common Dosha Misconception

Rachel Jeffries
An Ayurvedic Expert Unpacks The Most Common Dosha Misconception
Food Trends

The Top 3 Ingredients This Chef & Nutritionist Uses To Add Flavor To Her Meals

Abby Moore
The Top 3 Ingredients This Chef & Nutritionist Uses To Add Flavor To Her Meals
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/upcoming-new-moon-might-be-emotional-oneheres-why

Your article and new folder have been saved!