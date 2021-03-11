Heads Up: This New Moon Will Be Extra Emotional, According To Astrologers
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
New moons are the perfect time to begin a new cycle, set intentions, or start a big project—and we've got one just around the corner on March 13. And from an astrological perspective, this particular new moon might feel like an especially emotional one. Here's why, plus how to roll with it:
Why will this new moon be so emotional?
According to mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, we can thank Pisces for the flowing emotions bound to come up around this new moon.
Not only is the sun in this emo zodiac sign until March 20, but Venus and Neptune will also be in Pisces on the 13th. And for the record, two days later, Mercury enters Pisces after ending its path through Aquarius. Long story short, we're gearing up for a lot of Pisces placements!
As the final sign of the zodiac wheel, Pisces comes with a lot of depth, and potentially, a lot of baggage, the twins note. Pisces also rules the subconscious, so this new moon in particular will invite us to look within. Finally, Pisces is strongly connected to the collective unconscious, so we may feel especially intuitive, if not flat-out clairvoyant, come this weekend.
And if you're a Pisces or have significant Pisces placement in your chart (particularly in Venus or Neptune), you may feel the effects of this moon even more.
How to tap into your emotions for the new moon:
The twins note that two big themes for this new moon are healing and inspiration. What do you want to start—whether it's a project, or making a change in your life? Where can healing begin for you? Asking these questions is a good place to start.
On top of that, for any new moon, the twins suggest things like setting intentions, creating affirmations, and crafting a sacred space for spiritual practices. For this new moon in Pisces, think about how you can use these tools to further explore your full range of emotions.
You might consider holding a virtual new moon circle with your pals, with a focus on themes surrounding Pisces (like intuition, the subconscious, and creativity).
The bottom line.
While we won't be able to see this new moon in Pisces, many of us will definitely feel its effects. Don't be afraid to lean in and let this lunation fuel you need for your next big beginning—even when emotions run deep.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.