3 Underrated Tips To Balance Your Hormones, From An OB-GYN 

We likely don’t have to remind you that a lack of sleep can wreak havoc on your hormones. For instance, you have higher levels of ghrelin and lower levels of leptin3 when you experience poor sleep, meaning you're less satisfied and hungrier.

“You're going into an energy crisis; your cortisol's going crazy,” Seeman adds, which is why you might reach for less-healthy, blood sugar-spiking foods. “My satiety goes nuts the next day,” she notes regarding poor sleep. “I'm looking for the fast food.” Plus, you have lower levels of serotonin4 and dopamine when you lose sleep.

Getting quality sleep is easier said than done—especially for those, like Seeman, who sometimes work nights—but do your best to maintain good sleep hygiene when you can (and if you need some extra help, see here for our favorite natural sleep aids). “I'll do some extra deep breathing exercises, and then that night I will try to go to bed an hour or two earlier to make up for that sleep,” she says regarding her personal routine.