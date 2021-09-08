After starting one of the first telehealth functional medicine clinics in the world over a decade ago, I have spent countless hours consulting patients on their gut health journey. Most of them have come to me after doing all the “right” things but still struggling with underlying gut issues.

And upon diving into their health case, I see the problem. They aren’t looking at the big picture. With an abundance of foods on the planet, all with their own brilliant designs, we tend to overlook ingredients that can contribute to a thriving gut microbiome.

Without further ado, these are the my top five foods underrated foods that can help improve your gut health.