Advertisement
This Skin Care Routine Will Prevent Crepey Skin & Leave You Dewy
Is your skin feeling dry, irritated, or dull? You're not alone: Whenever the elements change or my routine shifts, my complexion tends to freak out. I’m talking itchy, rough skin; puffy under-eyes; and even surprise breakouts.
But because this happens so often, I've made it my mission to uncover the ultimate dewy skincare routine (that just so happens to prevent crepey skin, too). Follow along! Your supple, baby-soft skin will thank you.
Oil cleanse & massage
A morning cleanse garners hot debate. Some say it's necessary to wash away any excess sebum from your slumber, as well as any grime and bacteria from your pillow; others claim it's way too drying. Do whatever works best for your skin type!
If you do opt for a morning wash, though, consider using an oil cleanser, which helps dissolve excess sebum and gunk while infusing your pores with healthy fatty acids and nutrients.
Right now, I love Susanne Kaufmann's Deep Cleansing Oil—I'll slather it on until I'm nice and shiny, then perform a quick facial massage to stimulate circulation and drain puffiness. Not to mention, regular facial massage has been shown to increase blood flow to the face1, which can help with fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even tone.
Apply vitamin C serum & eye cream
If you care about healthy aging skin care, you need vitamin C in your arsenal, whether you opt for topicals or quality supplements.
See, not only can the classic antioxidant diminish hyperpigmentation2, decrease moisture3 loss, and fight against UV-induced photodamage4, but it also plays a significant role in collagen production. It doesn't just stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen2 you already have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.
That said, invest in a vitamin C serum (here are our favorites), and snag an eye cream, too, if you're feeling fancy. I adore this brightening elixir by Ole Henriksen.
Put on a dewy moisturizer
You can't maintain dewy skin without a good moisturizer. For those with skin that eagerly drinks up any hydration it can get, feel free to apply your thicker night cream in the morning, too—despite what marketing may have you believe, there's no rule that says you must only use sleeping masks before bed.
For those with more of a combination or oily skin type, look for a water-based moisturizer filled with humectants and emollients to drench your skin in hydration without leaving it feeling greasy. BeautyStat's Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream works like a charm—unlike many water creams that merely sit on the surface, it immediately sinks into my pores, making my skin feel bouncy and supple.
Ingest your skin care
While your moisturizer's marinating, step out of the bathroom and into the kitchen: If you're serious about preventing crepey skin for the long haul, you might want to think about ingestible skin care.
For me, that means a daily collagen routine. See, your collagen levels begin to decline by 1% each year5 starting around your mid-20s, but collagen supplements have been shown to enhance your body's own collagen production5, support skin elasticity6, and potentially make fine lines appear smaller. Not bad, considering all it takes is a scoop in your smoothie or coffee.
Although, not all collagen powders are actually high quality. Make sure you select a formula with hydrolyzed collagen peptides—see here for our favorite options, all backed by a nutrition scientist.
Wear sunscreen
Proper sun care is the foundation of any beauty regimen, especially if you're concerned about skin longevity. After all, up to 80% of the signs of skin aging7 are due to UV damage.
Find a sunscreen you love, and slather on. I'm personally a huge fan of the Paula's Choice Essential Glow Moisturizer—it's a 100% mineral formula that rivals even the most cult-favorite glow-inducing formulas.
The takeaway
You know your own skin better than anyone, so I'm not going to say you must absolutely adopt my tried-and-true skin routine. You do you! But after chatting with top dermatologists, estheticians, and beauty experts, I've found these simple steps nonnegotiable.
7 Sources
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0965229918306423
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3673383/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5579659/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22206077
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3583892/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7070905/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3790843/#:~:text=Clinical%20signs%20of%20aging%20are,of%20visible%20facial%20aging%20signs.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel